Chelsea: How Graham Potter has put his stamp on the Blues after RB Salzburg draw in his first game

The end result of Graham Potter’s first game at Chelsea was a frustrating 1-1 draw to Red Bull Salzburg, but what soon became apparent was that he had wasted little time making his mark on his new team.

Less than a week into the court and some of Potter’s tweaks were evident, from defensive changes to Raheem Sterling playing in an unfamiliar fullback position and a positive outlook on the sidelines.

Here, Sports post takes a look at some of the differences in Chelsea on Potter’s debut.

Raheem Sterling scored his fourth in five games

formation changes

Graham Potter was known at Brighton for his tactical versatility and that continued in his first game at Chelsea.

There were several ways his roster could have lined up to start with, but it turned out to be a back three, of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marc Cucurella, mostly full-backs in their careers, on either side of Thiago Silva.

Further forward, there was an element of flexibility with Jorginho, the deepest midfielder, falling back to help. Reece James, when he kept an eye on his direct opponent, occasionally did the same to make the backline look like a four.

Sometimes Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were a leading pair, sometimes the former played against the latter.

And as the game progressed, Chelsea’s line-up was adjusted accordingly as Potter made changes until it was understandably time to wash the kitchen as Chelsea hunted for a winner in the final stage.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (above) played in a flowing front two with fellow forward Kai Havertz

Defensive Form

How they were positioned stood out, regularly forming a triangle in possession with Silva the deepest point and the last man with Azpilicueta and Cucurella in front on either side of him and primed to defend on the front foot.

They played their part in Chelsea’s attempts to force RB Salzburg into their own territory. There were times when a wrong move could have left them, and Silva in particular, but for most of the game they avoided trouble.

And the fact that Silva did so well made his slip for Salzburg’s 75th minute equalizer all the more frustrating as he had acted cool and stylish in much trickier situations earlier in the game.

Defender Thiago Silva (left) looked solid as a sweeper overall, but was mistaken for Salzburg’s goal

Young Swiss Noah Okafor (right) scored the equalizer on Wednesday with 15 minutes to go

Wingback Raheem Sterling

Sterling’s position would raise eyebrows if used as one in the traditional sense, asked to shuttle up and down the flank.

But in Potter’s plan he was high and wide, with Cucurella coming across as alert to minimize his defensive responsibilities so the English star could focus on what he did best.

The use of Sterling allowed him to touch the ball and ride on his defender a number of times, especially in the first half. By the time he reached the danger zone, he often had momentum behind him.

Sterling scored Chelsea’s goal – his fourth in his last five games – and was involved in a number of other dangerous situations, although many were not maximized.

Having been used in several roles so far, this one suited him well and he said, “It’s one I like.”

Raheem Sterling insisted he ‘enjoyed’ drafting in an unfamiliar position on the left wing

Style of play

Ahead of his final game, last week, Thomas Tuchel explained to BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand how his teams would be aggressive and direct ‘in the perfect scenario’.

He accepted that they hadn’t had enough of that under him last season as they had developed into a more ‘dominant team’, but Chelsea were much closer to what Tuchel wanted under Potter.

Less pedestrian, less sideways passing, more proactive, speed, intensity and forward passing. “We want to have a good presence on the field, grab the ball, attack as much as possible and if we lose the ball, get it back as soon as possible,” explains goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“Try to create chances, involve the fans in the atmosphere in the stadium and we’ll go a step further, because it’s only two or three training sessions with the gentleman (manager). We’ve changed a few things in the lineup and the structure.

‘So we have to adapt to that. But we saw positive things. New manager, new ideas, so it’s just the beginning.’ Mason Mount, who has been understated this season, was among those to benefit.

He capped an all-action display with his first assist of the season. Problems with converting possession and attempts into goals remain.

Midfielder Mason Mount (right) was among those who took advantage of the new style of play

Meanwhile, in Tuchel’s defence, N’Golo Kanté’s absence robbed him of a key player capable of bringing urgency to Chelsea’s game, but at least on his first night Potter found a way to do that without the influential Frenchman.

Aubameyang said: “His ideas are very clear, so I think it will be easy. It takes time to adjust, but I think you’ll be fine.’

Calls in bold

After their big-money arrivals, centre-backs Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana were surprising omissions from the starting XI, but price tags and status – two of the new owners’ recent purchases – mattered little to Potter, who wasn’t afraid to show. that he will make his own big decisions, regardless of the broader vision or expectation.

He skillfully developed Brighton by doing the same. Potter also liked to make full use of the five subs. However, in the case of Koulibaly and Fofana, it’s just one game.

Chelsea have nine in October, ending with Potter’s return to the Amex, so plenty of chances for them to get games and the new head coach to watch his whole squad and let others watch from the sidelines.

Summer signings Wesley Fofana (left) and Kalidou Koulibaly (center) remained on the bench

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (pictured) pointed to Potter’s commitment to positivity

Potter’s positivity

The Stamford Bridge press box is an excellent viewing spot for some managers watching and Potter behaves very differently from Tuchel. It was not uncommon to see and hear Tuchel’s dismay when his players or the umpires made decisions he didn’t like or his emotions when they scored.

Potter cut a much calmer, restrained and measured figure on the sidelines. That’s his personality. He likes to give his players the confidence to try things out and if they can’t figure it out, he’ll talk them through situations rather than be harsh on them.

That side of him was evident in the amount of encouragement and applause he showed from his players against Salzburg.

Aubameyang said, ‘Hey [Potter] is a very positive person and a great character. We will try to learn from him and win as soon as possible.’

Kepa added: “He’s very positive in his head. He tries to give us positivity.’