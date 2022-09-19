Chelsea ‘held talks with Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer Oliver Mintzlaff’ as they search for a sporting director – but Christoph Freund is the frontrunner for the role.

The Blues’ American owner Todd Boehly expressed his admiration for the Red Bull model of a network of clubs around the world and plans to establish something similar at Stamford Bridge.

And their hunt for a sporting director to oversee this overhaul of the club saw them try to poach Red Bull’s main man.

Chelsea reportedly held talks with Red Bulls Head of Global Soccer and RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff

Chelsea's American owner Todd Boehly

Athletics reports that Chelsea were exploring the possibility of hiring Mintzlaff, who is also the chief executive of Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

A meeting took place with the 47-year-old earlier this summer, but a break to take stock led to both parties agreeing not to continue discussions.

Mintzlaff, a former long-distance runner and head of sports marketing at Puma, joined Leipzig in 2014 and helped oversee their rise to become a leading club in the Bundesliga.

In January 2015, he took over as Head of Global Soccer, replacing Gerard Houllier, and gained exposure to the global network of partner clubs Chelsea are looking to emulate.

However, it looks like they will appoint Freund, sporting director at Red Bull Salzburg, who Chelsea drew with in the Champions League last week.

Christoph Freund

Erling Haaland

The 45-year-old was responsible for the arrivals of Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita at Salzburg and his talent spotting is a big part of the appeal.

Freund has made clear his desire to move to Stamford Bridge to take up the new challenge after previously rejecting offers to leave Salzburg.

Asked about Chelsea’s interest last week, Freund said: ‘I have had exchanges with Chelsea from time to time.

‘We spoke a lot more a month or two ago because they were interested in signing [Benjamin] Six shoes.

‘The new owners are interested in how we do things with young players, how we integrate them into the first team. Chelsea is a huge club in transition. I can’t say exactly what will happen in the next few weeks and months.’