Chelsea have an agreement with Inter Milan that would see Romelu Lukaku stay for a SECOND year

Chelsea have a deal with Inter Milan that sees Romelu Lukaku, a £97.5m flop, stay in Italy for a second year.

After a very disappointing and at times bitter season at Stamford Bridge, the striker returned to the San Siro.

Inter, who Chelsea signed Lukaku from for a club-record fee, paid around £7 million to the 29-year-old – who helped them win Serie A in 2020-21 – for the coming campaign.

However, he is believed to have no future at Stamford Bridge, despite signing a five-year contract and Sports post understands that ‘in principle’ there is already an agreement to extend the loan for another year.

Chelsea would have preferred a permanent departure for Lukaku, who, despite a turbulent season in which he declared himself ‘unhappy’ in a now infamous interview before Christmas, scored 15 goals in all competitions.

With wages of over £200,000 a week, however, his wages were a huge stumbling block.

According to reports in Italy, the Belgian striker has been put on a special diet after he became overweight at Inter.

Lukaku underwent similar treatment after initially coming from Manchester United to Serie A, where he also had a miserable time.