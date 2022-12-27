Chelsea Handler reveals she hasn’t spoken to her ex Jo Koy since they split earlier this year

Chelsea’s controller revealed that things are still tense between her and ex-boyfriend Jo Koy in a new interview published on Tuesday.

While chatting with Brooke Shields on her podcast Now what?The 47-year-old comedian has admitted that she and Jo, 51, have not spoken in ‘a while’ following their breakup in July of this year.

Handler also said that the two were no longer friends at this point, and that he didn’t think they could be again until the fellow comedian took “responsibility” for some of his behaviors that contributed to the split.

‘I mean, there has to be some responsibility, you know what I mean? Like, from him about what happened, because it was just ridiculous,’ he told Shields.

“I don’t think we can have a friendship until there is some accountability and some responsibility taken,” he added.

Handler, who dated Koy for 11 months before their breakup, said their relationship had started to worsen over time as he seemed to point fingers at his ex.

“There were some behaviors we couldn’t agree on [sic]’, he shared. “And I felt like I would have to abandon myself, which maybe would have been okay if I was 20 or 25. But I wasn’t willing to do that.”

Handler stressed that she still “loved him very much,” but their affections apparently ended after she refused to “give up” herself.

“I was like, ‘I’m not going to change the way I carry myself to make you feel more comfortable. I’m not going to do that,'” he continued.

Handler said the split was particularly painful, as she had to “walk away” from what she once believed “will be a forever relationship.”

The comedian withheld details about what specific conflicts or disagreements arose between her and Koy, though she said they tried to resolve the issues with therapy, to no avail.

Eventually, she realized that the relationship could not be saved and decided that Koy was not her “person”.

“Getting away from him was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” he said.

Shortly after the exes announced their split in July, Handler suggested during an appearance on the We can do hard things with the Glennon Doyle podcast that she and Koy could get back together in the future, though that seems off the table now.

The former lovebirds were together for 11 months before breaking up, though they had been good friends for many years before beginning a romantic relationship.

Despite her disappointment at how the relationship came to an end, Handler admitted that the serious romance made her more committed to finding a partner, rather than choosing to remain single.

“I got a taste of what that union feels like and I want it again,” she admitted.