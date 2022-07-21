Chelsea Handler admits that split from Jo Koy has been ‘painful’

Chelsea Handler has addressed her split from fellow comedian Jo Koy after announcing Monday that they’d gone their separate ways after dating for nearly a year.

While on Wednesday’s episode of the podcast, We can do hard things with Glennon Doylethe 47-year-old blonde said the breakup with her 51-year-old partner was “painful.”

“I’ve changed so much and my love was so great it just blew me open. And as painful as the end of something like that is, I’m so well versed in therapy and understand that every door that closes is a new beginning and I truly believe it,” she said.

‘I am OK. I feel, you know, optimistic about the future now,” Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend added.

And the talk show star hinted that she might one day get back together with Koy.

“I still believe that my person will come, whether it’s Jo Koy at some point or not, I accept that. I love him and he’s on his own path,” she explained.

So far she has had many ups and downs. “It’s been an emotional roller coaster,” she noted.

“One day you think you’re killing him and the next you don’t kill him.”

And she admits the two broke up because it just “didn’t work.”

“I think if you have the basics and the courage to say something isn’t working, you say a lot more than that to the whole world,” she said.

‘You invite in things that are workable and that better suit your needs and for which you are available.’

“I’m not going to let myself down,” Handler added. “I have to choose myself.”

Her friends have helped her deal with the pain.

“In therapy, out of therapy, with my friends, with all my support systems, knowing that when you’re in pain, you have to be there. Not to go out and have an edible – even though I’ve always loved edibles,” she joked. “Not to try to numb your pain.”

She also noted that all the PDAs on social media weren’t her thing, they were his.

“It’s nice to compromise, it’s nice to show your love in public. That was something I’ve never been able to do for anyone, but I think Jo needed it,” she said.

The split was announced via video on Instagram.

The Chelsea Handler: Evolution star wrote: “It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship now.”

The post went on to thank their fans for supporting the relationship.

Chelsea Lately’s presenter only had kind words for her new ex.

“This man blew my heart open with love and through him my life experience has changed forever. Being loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in 100% who I am, and I have never been so optimistic for the future.”

The author of Life Will Be the Death of Me continued, “This is not an end. It is another beginning, and it is comforting to know that I am still loved and love this man as the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING.’

She also encouraged her 4.6 million followers to buy tickets to her former beau’s upcoming movie, Easter Sunday, which opens on August 5.

A hilarious video meant to mark their first year together when a couple showed their affection. Chelsea asked her a question and then sweetie, “Honey, what have you learned in the past year about being in a relationship with your lover?”

The television writer replied, “It’s nice to be in love and always be in the moment.” To which Chelsea replied, “Well, you’re the one who always taught me to be in the moment, honey.”

She tried to carry on, but the Josep actor brought a plastic hand to her face and slapped her tooth, then comforted a smiling Chelsea by touching her chest instead of hugging her.

The talented comic recently landed as a guest snake for Jimmy Kimmel Live, sparking speculation she might be returning to TV for another late night appearance

The pair met almost two decades ago through a mutual friend, leading to Jo being a frequent guest on the E! show, Chelsea Lately. They were spotted at a Los Angeles Dodger game last September and became official on Instagram shortly after.

The This Means War actress recently returned to television as a guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live, sparking speculation that she might be doing another nighttime gig.

The funny man has not said anything publicly about the breakup.

He shared videos on his Instagram stories and enjoyed a day with people who seemed to be friends and family at Universal Studios Hollywood promoting his movie, Easter Sunday.