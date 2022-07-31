Chelsea forward Timo Werner ‘is willing to take a 50 PER CENT pay cut to rejoin RB Leipzig’

Chelsea forward Timo Werner is reportedly willing to cut his salary in half to sign for former club RB Leipzig.

The Germany international left the Bundesliga club two years ago when the Blues paid £47.5 million for him, but he is struggling to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

After scoring 34 goals in 45 appearances in his last season with Leipzig, Werner has found the net just 23 times in 89 appearances in two campaigns for Chelsea.

According to German outlet pictureLeipzig are trying to get the 26-year-old back to the club and he is willing to accept a 50 percent pay cut to make the reunion possible.

Werner started just 15 Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season and his chances could diminish further after the arrival of Raheem Sterling. The England international scored his first goal for the club on Friday evening in a 3-1 win over Udinese, a game the German had to miss due to injury.

According to Fabrizio RomanoChelsea are willing to let Werner leave Stamford Bridge on loan before the end of the transfer window and a deal could include a buy option.

Juventus have also been linked with signing him and the attacker hinted that his future may lie outside of London as he spoke during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

“Obviously I want to play more and I should play more to be first in shape for the World Cup and also to have a chance to play at the World Cup,” Werner said.

“I don’t think it changes anything whether it’s a World Cup in the winter or in the summer. I think if I play half or the season or the whole season, I should play.

“The most important thing is that I’m happy. I’m happy when I play and score goals. That’s the fact. I must take care of that and the other things will come.’

When asked if he could find that happiness at Chelsea, he replied sharply: ‘I could be happy anywhere.’