Chelsea forward Timo Werner ‘is on the verge of a sensational return to RB Leipzig’

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is about to return to RB Leipzig for good.

The two clubs are in advanced talks and are close to agreeing a deal that will see Werner return to his former club.

Werner joined Chelsea in 2020 for £47.5 million and has scored 23 goals and made a further 21 in 89 appearances.

However, regular football isn’t there for Werner at Stamford Bridge, especially last season under Thomas Tuchel.

He was left out of Chelsea’s squad for their season-opening 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

After seeing his involvement decline significantly last season, Werner expressed his desire to play more frequently during Chelsea’s pre-season tour of America, especially ahead of the World Cup in November.

While a loan deal was expected to be approved, Werner will instead seal a permanent transfer, allowing Chelsea to recoup some of their expenses two years ago and in the midst of their own spree this summer.

They have already spent around £175 million on Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gabriel Slonina and Marc Cucurella.

And with Leicester’s Wesley Fofana, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and a striker also on their wish list, that figure would top £300m if they hit their targets.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Barcelona has been offered to Chelsea, which also competes against Manchester United, among others, for Benjamin Sesko, the striker of RB Salzburh.

Werner’s future has been in the air since the end of last season, while the £50million arrival of Raheem Sterling has raised even more questions about his playing options.

Werner is currently recovering from injury and played no part in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

But during his pre-season tour of the United States of the Blues, he hinted that his future may not be in London.

“Obviously I want to play more and I should play more to be first in shape for the World Cup and also to have a chance to play at the World Cup,” Werner said.

“I don’t think it changes anything whether it’s a World Cup in the winter or in the summer. I think if I play half or the season or the whole season, I should play.

“The most important thing is that I’m happy. I’m happy when I play and score goals. That’s the fact. I must take care of that and the other things will come.’

When asked if he could find that happiness at Chelsea, he replied sharply: ‘I could be happy anywhere.’