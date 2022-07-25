Chelsea flop Timo Werner is attracting interest from RB Leipzig after recent Thomas Tuchel criticism

The troubled Chelsea striker Timo Werner is drawing cautious interest from former club Red Bull Leipzig.

The German attacker has been criticized by coach Thomas Tuchel and was offered for Matthijs de Ligt in talks with Juventus ahead of his move to Bayern Munich.

The former Leipzig striker has been one of the most disappointing things the Blues have done in recent years, scoring just 23 goals in 89 games since coming from RB Leipzig in 2020 on a £53m deal.

Big-money flop Timo Werner draws cautious interest from former club RB Leipzig

He has struggled to secure a place in Tuchel’s base during his two seasons at Stamford Bridge. But now it looks like he could also have annoyed the German manager with what he does off the pitch.

Thomas Tuchel has expressed annoyance at Werner’s recent comments

Recently, however, the Blues striker spoke that he can “be happy anywhere” and that it was “clear” that he wants to play more for the World Cup later this year.

He also seemed to subtly dig into Tuchel, saying: “I think of course the manager always has different ideas, different thoughts and what you need in different games. I think I wasn’t on his mind in a lot of games, so I’m trying to change that.”

Tuchel responded by saying: ‘I’m amazed, I would be very happy as a young guy with a contract with Chelsea Football Club.

‘I would be one of the happiest people on earth. He must get his playing time by showing quality, taking your place and defending your place.

“I would be one of the happiest people in the world with a Chelsea contract. If he said this, I don’t understand.’

Borussia Dortmund have shown interest before, but it’s unlikely Chelsea would be happy to part with two big strikers in the same window.

For now, it looks like Werner will have another year before a decision is made in 2023, when he still has two years left.