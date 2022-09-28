Chelsea: FIFA 23 accidentally leak new third kit as images of gold strip appear on the game

Chelsea’s new third kit has been leaked on FIFA 23 before the club officially unveiled it, leaving fans baffled by their delay in releasing the strip.

The Blues are expected to announce their third and final kit for the 2022/23 campaign in the coming weeks, which is much later than usual for reasons currently unclear.

And they had to pay for their hesitation, as images of the new gold, black and orange design have been leaked on FIFA 23 after its release this week.

The latest installment of the hit football video game, which came out on Tuesday for customers who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition but will officially release this Friday, will feature Chelsea’s third kit, though the club has yet to unveil it themselves.

The strip is predominantly gold, but also features black and orange sleeve finishes, black logos, and white socks with a black-orange-black hoop.

Chelsea fans seem to be centered on their new gold kit, but none of them can understand why it has yet to be released.

One wrote on Twitter: ‘We have come to a point where the club is unable to do the bare minimum.’

Another asked, “Why the hell hasn’t this been released or announced yet?”

A third said: ‘We are so unserious’.

A fourth commented, “No wonder it’s almost October and the third kit still hasn’t been released. Club is a mess’.

While they simply said: ‘Foolish team’.

Chelsea’s third gold kit should be officially unveiled by the club sometime in the next month, and Graham Potter’s side will likely wear it when they head to Brentford on October 19.

Potter is gearing up for his first Premier League game as Blues head coach this weekend, and his team are poised to head to Crystal Palace.

The former Brighton boss replaced Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge earlier this month, only because of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the latest international break to postpone his league arc by three weeks.