Chelsea Ferguson saved her daughter from an oncoming car in New Zealand. Now she fights to save her leg

A mother who saved her child’s life by pushing her out of the way of an oncoming car while on vacation is now fighting to save her own leg.

Chelsea Ferguson, 29, was hit by a car driven by an elderly motorist on Nov. 15 as she was walking through a supermarket car park in Westport, New Zealand, with her four children.

The mother-of-four from Queensland’s Gold Coast just managed to save her four-year-old daughter Pippa from a hit-and-run by throwing her out of the way of the vehicle.

Her sister, Jessica Irons, told Daily Mail Australia that Chelsea was on holiday when the incident happened and is a hero for saving her young girl.

Chelsea Ferguson (pictured), 29, was hit by a car driven by an elderly motorist on November 15 as she walked through a supermarket car park in New Zealand with her four children

The Gold Coast mom managed to save her four-year-old daughter Pippa (left) from being hit by throwing her out of the way of the vehicle

“They came to New Zealand on holiday because our other sister was due to have a baby, so she came over to be a part of her birth,” Ms Irons said.

She was walking out of the supermarket and back to the car when she heard the screeching of [a car] sped up and instinctively threw her daughter aside, saving her life.

“She can’t remember doing it, but she definitely saved her life.

“Her maternal instinct kicked in and before she knew it she was waking up in Nelson Hospital.”

Ms. Ferguson suffered multiple serious injuries from taking the blow completely.

She suffered a compound fracture of her femur, a fractured tibia and damage to her arteries.

Ms Irons said her sister was convinced she was going to die in the car park and recalled begging a lady who came to her aid not to leave her side because ‘she didn’t want to die alone’.

Her four-year-old daughter has no memory of the incident after she was knocked unconscious as she was flung out of the way of the oncoming car.

The young girl suffered a broken arm and collarbone.

Ms Ferguson’s sister, Jessica Irons, told Daily Mail Australia Chelsea (pictured) was on holiday in New Zealand when the incident happened and is a hero for rescuing her four-year-old daughter. She suffered a compound fracture of her femur, a fractured tibia and damage to her arteries

Her four-year-old daughter Pippa has no memory of the incident after she passed out as she was flung out of the way of the oncoming car. She suffered a broken arm and collarbone

Ms Ferguson has had five surgeries since the incident.

The first was to try to save her leg after it was cut off from its blood supply for six hours, with surgeons extracting an artery from her thigh to insert into her shin.

On Friday, Ms Ferguson underwent another surgery, which involved the removal of her lateral back muscle and wrapping it around her leg.

Doctors say the surgery has an 80 percent chance of saving her leg, but she will need 12 months to recover either way.

Ms. Ferguson was born in New Zealand, but has lived in Australia since 2008.

Ms Irons says her sister is “an absolute ray of sunshine” and a “wonderful mother and human being”, who would do anything for anyone.

“She’s just so beautiful and would give anyone anything,” Ms. Irons said.

“She has just been a surrogate mother for two boys from NSW and gave them a baby boy.

“She just goes out of her way to make sure she gives her kids everything they could ever need, she’s just so strong.”

The mother of four from Queensland is now in dire financial straits due to the lengthy recovery period.

“While her health care will cover her medical stay, both she and her husband are out of work and must make mortgage payments and care for their four young children with no income,” said Ms. Irons.

The mother of four has had five surgeries since the incident, many of them to save the leg that was crushed in the incident (Photo: Chelsea Ferguson with husband Matt and children Pippa, 4, Tori, 6, Tahlia, 8, and Archie, 2)

The family stays together in New Zealand while Ms. Ferguson undergoes her treatment and rehabilitation.

Ms. Irons says the family doesn’t know what they will do with regard to the children’s education or their ongoing housing costs.

“As for the children, we don’t know if they will go to school here, we have no idea, we just know that she is recovering in the hospital.” said Mrs. Irons.

Chelsea’s husband Matt told Daily Mail Australia the whole situation is “a bit of a nightmare”.

Her husband Matt told Daily Mail Australia the whole situation is “a bit of a nightmare”.

A fundraiser was created to support the Ferguson family through their difficult financial times.

Ms Irons said the ‘dreadful’ situation is one they ‘would not wish on anyone’.

The fundraiser has raised over $32,000 to date.