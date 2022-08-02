Chelsea face a fight to recruit transfer guru and former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards

Chelsea have entered talks with Michael Edwards but must overcome two hurdles if they are to convince the former Liverpool sporting director to accept a similar role at Stamford Bridge.

Todd Boehly has been on Edwards’ trail since he left Anfield at the end of last season as he searches for the best way to fill the void left by Marina Granovskaia’s departure.

New co-owner Boehly has boldly taken on the responsibility of leading Chelsea’s hectic transfer summer, with head coach Thomas Tuchel also playing an active role.

Securing Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards (left) is currently a focus for Chelsea

New Blues owner Todd Boehly has been on his tail since he left Anfield at the end of last season

They have completed the transfers of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for £47.5m and Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for £34m and are on the brink of a £50m deal for Marc Cucurella from Brighton, a standout attempt for a left-back wanted by Manchester City.

Other ambitious targets remain active, but some have disappeared, including Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and Leeds winger Raphinha, both of whom spurned the London club for Barcelona.

They are also chasing a right-back and are looking seriously at Denzel Dumfries, but have been hesitant at Inter Milan’s £42m valuation. Kyle Walker-Peters of Southampton is another target.

At the same time, Chelsea still have players willing to leave and a frustrated Tuchel admits his team is not ready for the Premier League season, which kicks off on Saturday with a trip to Everton.

Edwards forged his reputation at Liverpool as an expert negotiator and clinical deal closer, leading a team that blended data and eyes-in-the-stand scouting activities with manager Jurgen Klopp’s demands and the club’s financial constraints.

After their success in recent years, it’s no wonder he’s so prominent on Boehly’s list as he tries to create similar expertise at Chelsea from the remains of Roman Abramovich’s unique trading operation.

However, Edwards made it clear when he retired after a decade at Anfield that he planned to take a break of up to a year to refresh and recharge before starting his next challenge.

Ideally, Chelsea want someone in position next month, so this is the first obstacle to overcome. The second concerns the level of control they are willing to give to the first sporting director of the Boehly and Clearlake Capital era.

There are questions about how his role will align with that of manager Thomas Tuchel (right)

Edwards, who finds himself in a position of power with other clubs also eager to acquire his services, would expect the freedom to build an empire as he sees fit, but where does this leave those already in position?

Where is Tuchel, the popular coach who wins the Champions League, if they don’t have a shared vision?

There will be no shortage of alternatives if Boehly and Edwards can’t agree on a deal.

The track is very attractive to those who have made a name for themselves in this role, including Paul Mitchell, once of Southampton and Tottenham and now with Monaco, and Andrea Berta of Atletico Madrid, who is thought to be looking for a change of scenery and admirers at Chelsea.