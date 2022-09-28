Chelsea ‘enter the £130m fight to sign Jude Bellingham – but are stuck behind Real and Liverpool’

Chelsea have reportedly competed for Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham, joining a row of clubs battling for the midfielder’s signature.

Bellingham is one of Europe’s most popular properties and will become the focus of several top clubs over the coming summer.

The 19-year-old has attracted attention from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid with his performances for the German side. His stock could also soar during this year’s World Cup, where he is expected to be a key part of England’s midfield.

Jude Bellingham set to become one of Europe’s hottest properties next summer

Bellingham is valued at around £130 million by Dortmund, who are keen to keep some of their prize money.

According to De TelegraafChelsea have already taken a hit in their pursuit of the player as the new owners of Stamford Bridge have been told they are behind Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Chelsea, who spent more than £270million on a record transfer fee over the summer, are catching up as they aim to lure Bellingham to West London, The Telegraph reports.

The club failed to land any of their midfield goals in the most recent window as attempts to sign Ajax’s Edson Alvarez and PSV Eindhoven’s Ibrahim Sangare were rebuffed before signing Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus. got.

Todd Boehly hopes to strengthen the club’s midfield after several failed moves

The midfield is likely to be a priority area for Todd Boehly’s Clearlake Capital property during the transfer window next year.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign Bellingham this summer but admitted he was unavailable.

Reports in Spain claim Real has been monitoring the player since 2019 and contacted the player in 2022, when he was unsure whether Aurelien Tchouameni would agree to join.

Manchester United have also expressed interest, even showing Bellingham around their training ground in March 2020 in hopes of convincing him to join the club.

Bellingham has impressed with his Borussia Dortmund and England performances

Bellingham could be available next summer for just £83million, but Dortmund would require that fee to be paid upfront.

The Borussia Dortmund man made a deep impression on the England side during the international break and many say a sign of his maturity comes from the way he talks to different players rather than his own age.

“Jude can play a tenacious role, he can play like an eight, he can play like a number 10,” West Ham midfielder Declan Rice said of Bellingham.

“He can play anywhere in midfield and I know he will be crucial for us. Every time I play with Jude, we build that connection.

“Hopefully it continues to bloom. I tell him, ‘Go bomb and attack and I’ll sit here and defend for you!’