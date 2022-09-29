Chelsea ‘enter talks to buy Portuguese side Portimonense’ as Todd Boehly steps up multi-club plan

Chelsea’s new owners are ramping up their plans to implement a multi-club model after entering into negotiations to buy Portimonense.

Sports post revealed earlier this month that Todd Boehly, who became co-controlling owner at Stamford Bridge in May, was in initial talks with super agent Jorge Mendes about buying a Portuguese team in the summer.

The American reached out to Chelsea manager Mendes and Neil Bath about the idea of ​​buying a team in Portugal, after saying he wanted to emulate Manchester City and the Red Bull football group through a network of partner clubs. set up around the world.

Chelsea’s co-controlling owner Todd Boehly is executing plans to build a multi-club model

The Blues have reportedly entered into talks over a deal to buy Portuguese team Portimonense

And according to the Evening StandardBoehly and his fellow Blues chiefs are in talks over a deal to buy Portimonense, which is currently fourth in Portugal’s top league.

They are believed to have identified the country as an ideal location for a satellite team, along with Belgium, France and Brazil.

The new Chelsea officials are still exploring the possibility of buying a club in Belgium, but they have failed in their attempts to take over France’s Sochaux and Brazilian giants Santos.

Boehly spoke at the recent SALT conference about his goal of building a global network of teams

Santos, famous for producing Brazilian icons Pele and Neymar, made it clear that they were not interested in collaborating after being approached by the west side of London.

Brazil is another country considered perfect by Boehly and co-owners Behdad Eghbali and Jose Feliciano for their multi-club plans as partnering with a South American team will help them evade work permit issues.

If a young player needs a lengthy work permit application, Chelsea can send him to South America to settle in before qualifying.

Outlining his plans to build a global franchise of clubs earlier this month, Boehly said at the SALT conference in New York: “We talked about a multi-club model. I would like to continue expanding the footprint.

“There are several countries where having a club has its advantages. Red Bull is doing a really good job in Leipzig and they have Salzburg, who are both in the Champions League, so they’ve figured out how to make that work. You have Man City with a very large network of clubs.

“The challenge Chelsea has, if you have 18, 19, 20-year-old stars, you can lend them to clubs, but you pass their development on to someone else.

“Our aim is to make sure we show our young stars the way to get onto the Chelsea pitch while also giving them real playing time. The way to do that is through another club in a really competitive league in Europe.”