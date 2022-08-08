Chelsea defensive display in victory over Everton suggest a need for fresh legs in their back-line

Occasional against Everton, Chelsea’s trio of faithful centre-backs rolled back the years and showed the value of their experience and defensive prowess.

Thiago Silva, 37, typified it with one of the many interceptions in particular. The Brazilian kept his cool and held his own, much like the classy defender he is, as he faced a two-on-one Everton breakaway, until the time came just right to commit Demarai Gray’s pass to the unmarked Anthony Gordon and cut away.

Summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly caught the eye with part of his reading of the game, wiping out Everton on the few occasions when they thought they had escaped him.

Chelsea’s need for speed was highlighted in their 1-0 win over Everton – after Thiago Silva was overtaken by Demarai Gray during a second half moment of concern

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta had a tough afternoon against winger Anthony Gordon

The 31-year-old was also adventurous, coming forward and playing the pass before Ben Chilwell was penalized for the penalty that Jorginho converted to take all three points.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, also played his part with two alert interceptions to knock the ball off Dele Alli’s toes and save his defeated teammates.

MATCH FACTS AND PLAYER REVIEWS EVERTON (5-4-1 .)): Pickford 7; Patterson 6.5, Mina 7.5 (Vinagre 70min, 6), Godfrey 5.5 (Holgate 18, 6), Tarkowski 8, Mykolenko 7; McNeil 6.5 (Alli 61, 6.5), Doucoure 6, Iwobi 8, Gray 6; Gordon 7. Booked: Mina, Mykolenko, Holgate. Manager: Frank Lampard 7. CHELSEA (3-4-3): Mendy 7; Azpilicueta 7.5, Silva 8.5, Koulibaly 7.5 (Cucurella 75, 7); James 6.5, Kante 7.5, Jorginho 7 (Gallagher 90), Chilwell 6 (Loftus-Cheek 65, 6); Mount 6 (Pulisic 65, 6.5), Sterling 7, Havertz 5.5 (Broja 74, 6). Scorer: Jorginho 45+9 (pen). Booked: James, Cucurella. Manager: Thomas Tuchel 7.5. Referee: Craig Pawson 5. Presence: 39,254.

But beyond those standout moments, there was also the sight of Silva being overtaken by Gray for a second-half opportunity after a breakdown in communications with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

And Koulibaly, new to the demands of English football, finally succumbed to the effects of cramp after 75 minutes.

And Azpilicueta had to strain every sinew to keep Gordon from driving off to his left. And that Everton creates enough scoring opportunities without a recognized striker available.

Danger was finally averted for Chelsea at Goodison Park, a place they’ve found plenty in recent years.

But it was the kind of situations that came to my mind as manager Thomas Tuchel discussed his defensive options for the coming season and what else might be needed to ensure Chelsea cover every corner.

He said: ‘It’s a lot of experience (with Silva, Azpilicueta and Koulibaly) and they have their quality and know what they are doing.

“We need to make sure we have a new generation to take over in the coming years, but the guys are strong, that’s why they trust us. Yes, there has to be a balance.

“The game in general is very physical and very demanding. Azpi is the legend that he is, Thiago is still very important to us. When we got the chance to sign Kalidou, we did it because we think he still has a few years ahead of him.

“But overall it’s the fact that they — like the keeper and the two tenacious midfielders — are in their thirties and that’s exactly what it is.”

With the late Antonio Rudiger, Chelsea’s fastest player in the past two seasons, Tuchel said: “Speed ​​and speed are an issue. In all signings this is the requirement of the game that you can play one on one, that you can defend the space with quick runs if necessary.”

Manager Thomas Tuchel had a twinkle in his eye at the full-time whistle after a few tough weeks

The Blues have been linked with £85million transfer for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana

In his high-energy belated cameo just 24 hours after the Brighton signing, the versatile £62m addition Marc Cucurella, 24, showcased some of the qualities Tuchel is still looking for.

The German’s comments, plus the glint in his eye as he said them, look ominous to some in the weeks remaining in the transfer window – on top of what Chelsea has already done.

Leicester fans, for example, may be nervous as Chelsea believe they are willing to go to a world record £85million to sign 21-year-old defender Wesley Fofana. Tuchel’s inclusion of his midfield in the discussion may be welcomed by willing salesmen Barcelona, ​​but to a lesser extent by fellow Frenkie de Jong fans Manchester United.

Chelsea have money to spend – estimated to total £250 million – with new owners, led by Todd Boehly, willing to part ways and a manager who clearly knows what he wants and needs.