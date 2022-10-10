Chelsea could lose a third player for free to Barcelona as Jorginho agent spotted

Jorginho’s agent has been spotted in Barcelona, ​​with the midfielder seen as a perfect replacement for Sergio Busquets.

The Chelsea midfielder sees his contract with the club expire in the summer of 2023, making a free transfer very likely.

Getty Jorginho was integral to Chelsea’s success under Thomas Tuchel

Getty Xavi is looking for a replacement for Busquets

And with his agent, Joao Santos, spotted in Catalonia as per Tutto Mercato WebBarcelona Outlet Sport theorizing that the deal would be perfect if the club is chasing free transfers.

Jorginho, winner of the Champions League and European Championship, moved from Napoli to Stamford Bridge in 2018 for £50 million, and has become a global star.

In addition to his three trophies won with Chelsea in 2021, he also won the Europa League in 2019, while also finishing third in the Ballon d’Or voting last year behind Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

But now, in the final year of his contract, the Italian will be allowed to sign a pre-contract with a foreign team in January, and Barca could be the perfect match.

Sport also reports that Jorginho has been bugged by Barcelona in the past in a player swap deal, but an agreement was not possible. Now available for free, that could have changed.

The Spanish giants made four free transfers in 2022, bringing in Franck Kessie and Hector Bellerin, as well as Chelsea duo Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso.

AFP Chelsea lost Christensen and Alonso in the summer to Barca

AFP Busquets will probably say goodbye next summer

And football director Mateu Alemany has since commented on that success, amid reports of a free transfer for club legend Lionel Messi.

“They have turned down important offers to come to Barca and we appreciate that,” he said.

“We need to focus more and more on the free player market. This year we’ve done it with Kessie, Christensen, Marcos Alonso and Bellerin, with many more to come.”

The signing would also come at the right time, as club captain Busquets sees his contract expire next summer and MLS side Inter Miami will be given a boost for the 34-year-old’s signature.

A midfield metronome with a World Cup and three Champions Leagues to his name, Busquets’ playing style could be replicated by another passmaster in the form of Jorginho.