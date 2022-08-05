Chelsea confirm the £62m signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton

Chelsea have officially confirmed the signing of Brighton’s Marc Cucurella in a £62m deal, with the defender becoming their fifth summer arrival.

The Spanish fullback has reached an agreement on a transfer to Stamford Bridge after completing a medical with the Blues on Thursday afternoon.

Chelsea will pay an initial fee of £55million for Cucurella, plus a potential £7million in bonuses – while Levi Colwill is on loan to the Seagulls.

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Brighton fullback Marc Cucurella for £62m

His arrival has already sparked excitement among Thomas Tuchel and his staff, who described the former Barcelona player as ‘amazing’ on Friday.

In his press conference, Tuchel said, “It’s not done yet. Not to say I don’t know anything about it, but the paperwork is pending and we hope to have it finished by 12 noon. Marc is a great player. He can play in multiple positions.’

The ex-Barcelona player becomes the seventh most expensive defender of all time – with Harry Maguire still topping the list after his £80 million move from Leicester to Manchester United in 2019.

By signing, Todd Boehly’s summer spending will exceed £150m, following the arrival of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina.

The Spaniard played 35 games for Brighton last year and scored one league goal

The Brighton defender underwent a medical with the Blues on Thursday after making a transfer request to the south coast in light of Manchester City’s interest.

Pep Guardiola’s side were on the hunt for the fullback, but were ultimately put off by the high asking price – which Chelsea were eager to meet.

Cucurella, who can play as a left-back, left-back or left-back, would act as a cover for Ben Chilwell and could potentially compete for a starting option on the left centre-back, where Chelsea are light after Antonio Rudiger’s departure on a free.

The Blues will also loan defender Levi Colwill to the Seagulls – after he played at Huddersfield last season.