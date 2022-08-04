Chelsea complete £20m transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa for £20million.

The Blues have knocked out competition from Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona to land the midfielder just one day before the new Premier League season.

The 18-year-old had previously turned down a new contract with Villa on understanding he wanted £100,000 a week and has now agreed a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The England Under-19 international admitted he is now relieved that the deal has been finalized and that he can finally concentrate fully on his game.

“It’s been quite hectic, but I couldn’t get Chelsea out of my head for the past few days, so I’m just happy and relieved that it’s all behind us,” he said. Chelsea’s website.

“I’m so excited and can’t wait to get out on the pitch, meet all the players and try to win games and trophies with Chelsea.”

AC Milan had offered £3 million before Chelsea agreed to Villa’s asking price.

Chukwuemeka had one year left on his Villa deal but had opted not to sign an extension due to concerns over his playing time. He made fourteen appearances last season, but only three of them were starts.

Villa CEO Christian Purslow once described him as ‘probably the best 16-year-old in England’ and he played for the Young Lions over the summer, helping them win the Under 19 Euros and being named in the team of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are on the cusp of signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton for around £52.5million.

Brighton insisted no agreement had been reached on Wednesday night despite widespread reports to the contrary, but figures close to the deal are adamant the deal will go through.

There is a medical examination on Thursday and Cucurella is about to sign a six-year contract.