Chelsea coach Anthony Barry ‘set to snub Huddersfield vacancy to work with BELGIUM’ at the World Cup

Chelsea’s Anthony Barry is heading to Qatar with Belgium, according to a report.

The highly-rated coach was heavily linked with the vacant manager’s job at Huddersfield Town but has apparently turned down the opportunity to assist Roberto Martinez at the World Cup.

According to The sunHuddersfield did not want to wait until after the tournament to appoint the 36-year-old, who has been hailed as one of England’s best young managers.

Chelsea manager Anthony Barry is reportedly heading to the Qatar World Cup with Belgium

The 36-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best young English coaches

He will assist Roberto Martinez and Thierry Henry as number two in the world rankings

It has also been reported that several other clubs in the Football League have shown an interest in Barry’s services.

But the clubs are unwilling to let the Chelsea man leave on a temporary basis while the tournament runs from November 20 to December 18.

Danny Schofield was relieved of his duties as Terriers head coach earlier this month with the side 23rd in the Championship after losing last year’s play-off final.

He only took over in July after former boss Carlos Corberan quit just 22 days before the start of the season, citing the board’s lack of ‘vision’ as the reason behind his departure.

Barry joined Chelsea in the summer of 2020 after assisting Paul Cook at Wigan for three years

He is set to turn down the chance to become Huddersfield manager to head to Qatar

David Wagner, who coached Huddersfield between 2015 and 2019, will return instead

Despite looking at several Premier League managers, including Michael Carrick and Gary O’Neil, the club are reportedly ready to appoint former manager David Wagner as their new boss.

Wagner was in charge of Huddersfield between 2015 and 2019 and won the club promotion to the Premier League.

He left by mutual consent in January 2019 with the club bottom of England’s top division, but they have declined since and are currently in danger of relegation to League One.