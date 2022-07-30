Chelsea closing in on agreement to send Kepa Arrizabalaga out on loan to Napoli

Chelsea reach an agreement with Napoli on a season deal for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, but would still have to pay 75 percent of his salary.

The 24-year-old Spaniard, who cost a record £71.6 million for a goalkeeper in 2018, played for Chelsea on Friday in their 3-1 friendly over Udinese.

Chelsea will ask Napoli to pay a £1.25m loan but they would still have to pay 75 per cent of his salary, while the Spaniard currently earns £150,000 a week at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard hopes to get a transfer this year to increase his World Cup chances

The goalkeeper is eager to play regularly and push his claims for a World Cup spot.

Kepa has been sidelined by Edouard Mendy’s form and has struggled to displace the trusted Senegal international.

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti wants a goalkeeper who is skilled with his feet, and the Italian club’s owner has decided to satisfy his manager, who led the club to third place in Serie A last season.

Lazio were also interested in Kepa, despite manager Maurizio Sarri’s feud with the goalkeeper when he was Chelsea manager.

The Spaniard refused to come off in the 2019 Carabao Cup final when Sarri was manager, before losing to Manchester City on penalties.

With the arrival of Kepa, the future of current Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret would be uncertain as he would no longer have the certainty of a starting position and could refuse to sign the extension of his contract, which is slated to run for several weeks. .

According to Sky Sports, there is already a draft agreement that will be made official in the coming hours.

Kepa has already accepted the destination and is on loan to Napoli for 12 months with the option of taking over the goalkeeper role immediately after the departure of former number one David Ospina.

The two clubs are discussing bonuses and Kepa is only waiting for the green light to become a Napoli player.