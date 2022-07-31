Chelsea are approaching a $10 million (£8.2 million) bid for 18-year-old Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, with the American returning to his Major League Soccer team on loan to finish the 2022 season and complete his play -off bidding support.

The fee is expected to increase with add-ons based on Slonina’s future performance. The teenager is highly regarded in the United States and Real Madrid has previously been linked with a move.

Chicago coach Ezra Hendrickson said in his press conference after the Fire’s 0-0 draw against Atlanta that Slonina was nearing a transfer.

“There’s something close by, but nothing signed yet, so I can’t really speak to that,” he said. “But there’s something very close going on with that.

“I think the kid deserves it. There’s no signature or anything yet, so I really can’t speak to details as far as that goes.

“But I’m happy for the boy and it shows that we have good talent here in this organization, good young talent.”

He made his debut for the Fire on August 4, 2021 against New York City, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to start an MLS game at 17 years and 81 days. He kept a clean sheet as the match ended 0-0.

Slonina is of Polish descent, but has promised her future to the United States. He has been called up by the USMNT before, but has yet to make a senior international appearance.

He is expected to be on the World Cup squad later this year, where the United States will meet England, Iran and Wales in their group.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw was Slonina’s 10th clean sheet in 23 games for the Fire this season.

Chicago is eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, two points outside the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are expected to loan No. 2 keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to Italian Serie A team Napoli. The London club was recently bought by Todd Boehly, the owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.