Chelsea are close to appointing Red Bull Salzburg’s Christian Freund as their new sporting director.

Talks are ongoing and a solution is expected to be reached immediately after Chelsea approached the Austrian club at the weekend.

Freund is regarded as one of the best talent spotters in Europe, having picked up a host of young players who have been sold at a profit.

Christian Freund is close to being hired as Chelsea’s sporting director by Todd Boehly

Boehly has been Chelsea’s sporting director on an interim basis, but Freund is set to take over

Chelsea had been impressed after holding talks about Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko and manager Graham Potter has given his blessing to the appointment.

Owner Todd Boehly has performed the role on an interim basis but has been public in his recognition of the work done by Red Bull with Chelsea keen to also follow the multi-club ownership model.

Asked about Chelsea’s interest last week, Austrian Freund, 45, said: ‘I have had exchanges with Chelsea from time to time. We talked a lot more a month or two ago because they were interested in signing [Benjamin] Six shoes.

‘The new owners are interested in how we do things with young players, how we integrate them into the first team. Chelsea is a huge club in transition. I can’t say exactly what will happen in the next few weeks and months..’

Freund, 45, has built a strong reputation within the game after signing with the likes of Erland Haaland, Sadie Mane, Naby Keita and Dayot Upamecano.