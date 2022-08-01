Chelsea close to hijacking Manchester City’s transfer for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella

Chelsea are close to hijacking the transfer from Manchester City to Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella after agreeing to meet the £50m asking price.

MailOnline revealed yesterday morning that the Blues were trying to invade after City refused to offer more than £40million for the Spaniard.

Talks have accelerated over the past 24 hours and it is now expected that Cucurella will complete a move to Stamford Bridge, where Thomas Tuchel could use him as a left-back or on the left side of a back three.

The Brighton defender attracted interest from Manchester City earlier in the summer

The 24-year-old made a transfer request last week to force a transfer to City and there was a feeling the Barcelona academy graduate had his heart set on a partnership with Pep Guardiola.

However, Chelsea were encouraged that Cucurella had an interest in their club this weekend and it is believed that personal terms will not be an issue now.

His expected arrival will likely see Marcos Alonso leave for Barcelona.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has also been mooted as part of the Cucurella deal with Brighton who is excited about the 19-year-old.

Cucurella only joined the Getafe Seagulls for £15million last summer, but impressed in his debut season, sparking City’s interest.

We understand, however, that there has been some annoyance on the Brighton side over the nature of City’s approach and talks with Chelsea have been much smoother.