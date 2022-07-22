Chelsea close in on £55m Jules Kounde, with confidence that a deal will FINALLY be completed

Chelsea are nearing completion of a deal to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kunde, while Barcelona are poised to abandon their efforts to sign him due to a lack of funds.

The two clubs have been fighting over the 23-year-old’s signature this summer, after both making significant offers for the Frenchman over the past week.

It is clear that Chelsea have signed a £55m deal for the France international, who traveled to Lagos in Portugal for their training camp after agreeing a five-year deal.

Jules Koude expected to sign for Chelsea in £55m deal from Sevilla

The LaLiga giants made a last-ditch effort to persuade Koude to join them after raising more money on Thursday with a new rights sale, but they were unable to match the Blues.

Spanish outlet Sport claim they have now turned their attention to Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez.

Sevilla were inclined to accept the Blues’ bid over Barcelona’s as it offers money directly, while Barca suggested players such as Memphis Depay.

The Frenchman made 32 appearances in LaLiga last season and Sevilla finished fourth

Chelsea are looking to sign Kounde for a five-year deal as they strengthen their central defensive options.

Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring in more central defenders after the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

The Blues have already taken over Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain about Presnel Kimpembe. Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig is also being considered.