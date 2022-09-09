Chelsea Clinton SLAMS ex-pal Ivanka Trump, says the last time they spoke was in November 2016

Chelsea Clinton slapped her ex-boyfriend Ivanka Trump, claiming she “went to the dark side” — while accusing her husband, Jared Kushner, of lying about inviting her to dinner in 2016.

Chelsea, 42, attended Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night with her mother, Hillary Clinton, to promote their new Apple TV+ show, Gutsy, which premiered today.

During the performance, Hillary’s and former President Bill Clinton’s only daughter was asked about her friendship — or lack thereof — with Ivanka, 40, and she threw a spit at Donald Trump’s daughter.

Though the ladies were once “close” friends, their relationship appears to have broken up after the nasty presidential election in November 2016, in which Donald and Hillary spat insults at each other as they both clashed in a bid to become the 45th president of the United States.

Ivanka’s husband, Jared, 41, claimed in his recently released book that Ivanka tried to call Chelsea to arrange a meeting after Donald defeated Hillary in the election; However, Chelsea has now said that although Ivanka reached out after the election, she was not invited to dinner.

“It’s true that I spoke to Ivanka in November 2016, it’s the last time I spoke to her,” she said on the show. “But I don’t remember being invited to dinner.”

‘Were you really good buddies? How would you describe your friendship or relationship?’ the host pressed.

“I’d say we were friends,” Chelsea continued. “She’s not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or when I was unsure about a life decision, but we were definitely friends. And then she went to the dark side.’

While the ladies were once “close” friends, their relationship fell apart after the November 2016 presidential election, with Donald and Hillary spitting insults at each other.

In his new memoir, Breaking History, Jared wrote that in November 2016, Donald asked Ivanka to contact Chelsea and invite her, and the rest of the Clintons, to a meal in an effort to cement a “warm relationship.” build after the ugly of the election.

“He even told Ivanka to invite Hillary and Bill to dinner in the coming weeks,” Jared wrote.

‘Ivanka called Chelsea, but days later Hillary supported’ [Green Party presidential nominee] Jill Stein’s pre-election challenge, and Trump ended his outreach.”

It was reported that Chelsea and Ivanka met through their political families, but became especially close in the 2010s because their husbands were friends.

In early 2016, when asked about her relationship with Ivanka, Chelsea shared: Entertainment tonight“Ivanka and I talk about everything.”

She also squirted at Harper’s Bazaar in August of the same year: ‘I still consider her a very good friend, and she considers me too. We have a great relationship.’

She even compared Ivanka to her father in an interview with Fashionto the outlet: “She is always aware of everyone around her and makes sure everyone is enjoying the moment.

“It’s a realization that, in a way, reminds me of my father, and his ability to increase the joy of the room. There’s nothing skin deep about Ivanka.’

But in 2020, during a previous appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Chelsea revealed that they had lost contact.

“I have no interest in being friends with someone who is not only an accomplice, but also takes an active part in this government’s daily clash of cruelty and incompetence,” she said at the time.

“We were in touch at the beginning of the campaign, but it’s just really hard when there’s someone who actively embraces their candidate, whether it’s their father or not, who deals in racism and sexism and anti-Semitism and Islamophobia and homophobia and transphobia.” and conspiracy theories and lies and is so fundamentally corrupt.’