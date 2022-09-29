Chelsea: Christian Pulisic wants ‘fresh start’ under Potter after falling out with Thomas Tuchel

Christian Pulisic has revealed his excitement to start with a clean sheet at Chelsea.

The Blues appointed Brighton manager Graham Potter in early September to replace sacked Thomas Tuchel, with the American winger falling out with the German after Tuchel ‘broke a promise’ about starting him in the Champions League.

But Pulisic told ESPN he is ‘really looking forward’ to starting all over under Potter as he seeks to regain his place in the starting lineup.

Christian Pulisic (left) has revealed his excitement to start with a clean sheet at Chelsea

The American winger was frozen under the club’s previous boss Thomas Tuchel (left)

He said, ‘I feel good to go back, honestly. I now have a fresh start and I am looking forward to playing for the new manager. So really look forward to it. I just have to prove myself, like everyone else does, and like I’ve done before.’

52-cap international Pulisic, who played 76 minutes in the USMNT’s 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, had previously started to feel ‘stunned’ after being dropped by Tuchel.

Last season, the German is said to have told Pulisic he would be given a rest before a match at Fulham ahead of the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid, only to ‘change his mind’ and instead play for Kai Havertz to choose.

Graham Potter (pictured) replaced the German in the Stamford Bridge dugout in September

“What happened for that game was hugely disappointing to me,” said Pulisic in his upcoming autograph, “Christian Pulisic: My Journey So Far.”

I had put in a really good first stage performance and our next game was against Fulham in the league. Tuchel told me he rested me for the second leg and as a result I didn’t play a minute in the Fulham game.

“On match day of the second semi-final, Tuchel tells me that he has changed his mind and is going with Kai. I was honestly stunned and very disappointed.

And the 24-year-old American wideman now hopes to stake his claim on a starting spot

“I thought I deserved a start and, more importantly, he assured me earlier that I would start. So by the time he pulled me in with about 25 minutes to go, I was so excited.”

The 24-year-old attacker has played just 155 minutes in the Premier League this season, with just one league start against West Ham, which saw him leave after an hour.

Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount were generally favored in the front positions this campaign, but that could now change.