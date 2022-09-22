Chelsea: Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘could return from Bayer Leverkusen early with Graham Potter a big fan’

Chelsea are considering recalling Callum Hudson-Odoi from his loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen as new boss Graham Potter is reportedly a big admirer of the player.

Hudson-Odoi, 21, left the club on the final day of the summer transfer window, with the arrivals of Raheem Sterling and Marc Cucurella casting doubt on his first-team chances either on the wing or at wing-back.

But German outlet PICTURE claim that both Potter, who replaced Thomas Tuchel as Blues boss earlier this month, and new owner Todd Boehly are big fans of the England international and could recall him to Stamford Bridge earlier than planned thanks to a clause in his loan deal.

Callum Hudson-Odoi joined Bayer Leverkusen on the final day of the summer transfer window

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Hudson-Odoi has impressed in his five appearances for Leverkusen so far, registering an assist in the process, having already spoken to Boehly about his future at Chelsea before his departure.

The youngster recently said: ‘When a club tries to get a player on loan, they always want the option to buy at the end of the season.

“Todd said, “Listen, we want you back here. You are still on the radar of being wanted by the club.”

Hudson-Odoi told Chelsea he wanted to leave in the summer after becoming frustrated with his lack of minutes under Tuchel, who gave him just 11 starts in 15 league games last season.

New Chelsea boss Graham Potter (R) and owner Todd Boehly (L) are both fans of Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi has made 126 appearances for Chelsea, registering 16 goals for the club.

The Blues academy graduate already appears to have settled in Germany and played a crucial role in Leverkusen’s emphatic Champions League win over Atletico Madrid two weeks ago.

But despite featuring more regularly for the Bundesliga club, Hudson-Odoi has been excited by the prospect of returning to Chelsea, where he believes Boehly is looking to build a squad packed with young talent.

‘The way he [Boehly] trying to set it up, there’s a lot of young players he’s trying to buy for the next couple of years,” he said.

‘It shows that he wants to integrate the players into the team and help them develop.

‘It shows that he wants to integrate the players into the team and help them develop.’