Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, 48, is seen holidaying in Sardinia with new Brazilian girlfriend, 35

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been spotted taking a relaxing break with his new crush just days after splitting from his wife.

The German coach has been in Sardinia with his new Brazilian girlfriend, Natalie Max, when he took a break before resuming preparations for the new season.

The 48-year-old, who was married to journalist Sissi Tuchel for 13 years, was granted a divorce last week by a judge of the London High Court.

The Blues boss was seen with 35-year-old Ms Max on a boat on the Mediterranean island, where they were seen holding hands and laughing as they swam in the sea.

He made the trip with the business owner during a short break between his team’s tour of the United States that ended on Sunday and a friendly with Italy’s Udinese tomorrow.

Tuchel, pictured here with his ex-wife Sissi, was given a divorce by a High Court judge in London last week

He has been seen with his new girlfriend Natalie Max (pictured here in 2017) on holiday in Sardinia

The couple, who both have two daughters, are staying in a villa that costs £20,000 a night Sun reports.

One holidaymaker told the newspaper: ‘They looked very much in love. At one point, Natalie put her hand around his neck and bent over for a kiss.

“They went for a swim, chilled on the beach, had lunch at the hotel restaurant and took a boat to Caprera Island.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund manager was granted a divorce from Mr Justice Mostyn at the High Court in London on Wednesday after he was convinced there was no way to save the marriage.

Ms Tuchel had filed for divorce in late March, citing irreconcilable differences, with a source telling the Mail on Sunday they had tried to avoid a split, but “in the end there was no other way”.

They added that it’very sad and now it’s about making sure their daughters are the top priority’.

Ms Tuchel had moved to Britain last August, seven months after her husband came to the UK after getting the job at Chelsea.

He had initially stayed at a hotel in Cobham, Surrey, near the club’s training ground.

The Chelsea boss, who is said to pay £7 million a year, is said to have reached a settlement with his ex-wife.

Tuchel is currently in the midst of pre-season preparation at Chelsea as he aims to improve on last season’s third place finish.

She had given up her job at the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung to raise their family, so she may be entitled to some of his future earnings and half of his current fortune.

It comes just over a year after Ms Tuchel was seen running across the pitch in Porto’s Estadio do Dragao before jumping into her husband’s arms after Chelsea scored a 1-0 Champions League win over Manchester City.

His broken marriage came as problems off the pitch became the main focus at Chelsea towards the end of last season, with previous owner Roman Abramovich selling the club after he was sanctioned by the government for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, the club has been taken over by a consortium led by American businessman and investor Todd Boehly and a number of key players have left the club, including striker Romelu Lukaku and defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

While dealing with issues on and off the pitch last season, Tuchel also faced the breakdown of his marriage

The manager has so far remained frustrated in preparation as key transfer goals fail, with only England forward Raheem Sterling and Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly being brought to the club from Manchester City and Napoli respectively.

His Chelsea team, which finished third in the Premier League last season, have been preparing for the new season in recent weeks with a tour of the United States.

It was a disappointing tour for Tuchel and his team as they struggled for results, lost to Charlotte FC of the MLS on penalties and were thrashed 4-0 by London rivals Arsenal.

His side will play in a friendly against Italian team Udinese tomorrow, before kicking off the new season with a trip to Everton on Saturday, August 6.