Chelsea boss Graham Potter ‘wants to sign Tottenham forward Harry Kane’ in the summer

Chelsea boss Graham Potter is keen to make a sensational move for Harry Kane next summer, according to reports in Italy.

The Blues signed two high-profile strikers in the summer window ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s sacking, with Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joining from Manchester City and Barcelona.

But Calciomercatoweb assertion the German’s successor is keen to add another striker in 2023, and really likes Tottenham and England striker Kane.

Graham Potter reportedly wants to swap Romelu Lukaku (left) for Harry Kane (right) next summer

The new Chelsea boss is said to be keen to add to his forward options next summer

The report adds that Potter is willing to offer Romelu Lukaku – who is on loan at Inter Milan this season after an ill-fated return to the Premier League in 2021-22 – in exchange to secure the Three Lions captain.

Such a stunning move would see the Belgian striker reunited with Antonio Conte, with the pair playing a major role in Inter Milan winning the Serie A title in 2020-21.

However, the same outlet suggests there are a few stumbling blocks, the first being that Kane – whose contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires in 2024 – is seen as an ‘unshakable symbol’ in Conte’s side.

Furthermore, the report adds that the move could also be scuppered if Serie A giants Inter agree a deal with Chelsea before the summer to make the Belgian’s move to the San Siro permanent.

Such a sensational move would see Lukaku reunited with former boss Antonio Conte (right)

They claim that only reluctance on Lukaku’s part will prevent him extending his stay at Milan, but that any permanent move will depend on how he performs during the rest of his loan spell.

The 29-year-old has scored one goal in three games for Simone Inzaghi’s men this season but has missed their last six games with a thigh strain.

Lukaku’s return to Inter this summer on loan came after an unexpectedly poor return to former club Chelsea, where he managed just 13 goals in 42 games in all competitions after arriving for a club-record fee of £98m in August 2021.

Despite scoring three in his first four games. Lukaku then went goalless in the Premier League until December, scoring in consecutive games before another barren patch that lasted until May.

Chelsea signed Raheem Sterling (right) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) this summer.

Potter’s time in charge at Stamford Bridge also got off to a frustrating start last week, with a Blues side lacking a cutting edge held to a 1-1 draw by RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

Kane could therefore emerge as an option, but Tottenham’s rivalry with Chelsea could complicate a move.

The England captain was also a target for Bayern Munich this summer as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, and reports earlier this month suggested the Bundesliga giants asked him to hold off on signing a new deal with Spurs.