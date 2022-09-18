Chelsea boss Graham Potter takes on his former club Brighton in a behind-closed-doors friendly

Chelsea manager Graham Potter faced his former club Brighton in a closed-door friendly on Saturday.

This weekend’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge was postponed due to a lack of police resources ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday.

Meanwhile, Brighton’s game against Crystal Palace was called off due to a rail attack.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter faced his old club Brighton in a closed-door friendly

The England boss left the Amex to join Chelsea last week after three years at Brighton

This resulted in the two teams meeting in a friendly match without spectators in an attempt to get some form of action ahead of the international break.

Carney Chukwuemeka, yet to feature for the Blues following his summer move from Aston Villa, scored both goals as Chelsea won 2-1.

The friendly came just eight days after Potter left Brighton to take up a new challenge at Stamford Bridge.

Carney Chukwuemeka struck twice as the Blues won 2-1 behind closed doors

The England manager made big changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Red Bull Salzburg in midweek.

Armando Broja, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah all got run-outs.

Potter’s first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea will be against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday 1 October.