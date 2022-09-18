WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Chelsea boss Graham Potter takes on his former club Brighton in a behind-closed-doors friendly

Sports
By Merry
Chelsea boss Graham Potter takes on his former club Brighton in a behind-closed-doors friendly 9
1663493390 322 Chelsea boss Graham Potter takes on his former club Brighton
Chelsea boss Graham Potter takes on his former club Brighton in a behind-closed-doors friendly 10
1663493391 602 Chelsea boss Graham Potter takes on his former club Brighton
Chelsea boss Graham Potter takes on his former club Brighton in a behind-closed-doors friendly 11

Chelsea boss Graham Potter takes on his former club Brighton in a behind-closed-doors friendly… as Carney Chukwuemeka’s brace inspires Blues to a 2-1 win

  • Chelsea boss Graham Potter faced Brighton in a closed-door friendly
  • The match was held just eight days after Potter took charge at Stamford Bridge
  • Neither team played in the Premier League at the weekend due to postponements
  • Chelsea were to face Liverpool when Brighton were to play Crystal Palace
  • Summer signing Carney Chukwuemeka scored twice to give Chelsea a 2-1 win

By Ben Willcocks for Mailonline

Published: 10:22 AM, September 18, 2022 | Up to date: 10:22 AM, September 18, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Chelsea manager Graham Potter faced his former club Brighton in a closed-door friendly on Saturday.

This weekend’s Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge was postponed due to a lack of police resources ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday.

Meanwhile, Brighton’s game against Crystal Palace was called off due to a rail attack.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter takes on his former club Brighton
Chelsea boss Graham Potter takes on his former club Brighton

Chelsea manager Graham Potter faced his old club Brighton in a closed-door friendly

The England boss left the Amex to join Chelsea last week after three years at Brighton
The England boss left the Amex to join Chelsea last week after three years at Brighton

The England boss left the Amex to join Chelsea last week after three years at Brighton

This resulted in the two teams meeting in a friendly match without spectators in an attempt to get some form of action ahead of the international break.

Carney Chukwuemeka, yet to feature for the Blues following his summer move from Aston Villa, scored both goals as Chelsea won 2-1.

The friendly came just eight days after Potter left Brighton to take up a new challenge at Stamford Bridge.

Carney Chukwuemeka struck twice as the Blues won 2-1 behind closed doors
Carney Chukwuemeka struck twice as the Blues won 2-1 behind closed doors

Carney Chukwuemeka struck twice as the Blues won 2-1 behind closed doors

The England manager made big changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Red Bull Salzburg in midweek.

Armando Broja, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah all got run-outs.

Potter’s first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea will be against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday 1 October.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker: UK ring walk…

Merry

‘Everybody knows’: Canelo…

Merry

Julian Nagelsmann blasts his Bayern…

Merry
1 of 4,472

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More