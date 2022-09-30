Chelsea boss Graham Potter ‘is open to bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge’

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has not given up on Romelu Lukaku’s future at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian striker completed his dream return to Inter Milan this summer after a turbulent campaign at the West London club last season.

Lukaku, who struggled to win the favor of former boss Thomas Tuchel, would like a permanent contract with Inter after his yearlong spell, but the loan deal does not contain an option or obligation to buy next summer.

Graham Potter reportedly open to bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Chelsea

While the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the day of the deadline filled a void in the attack on Chelsea, Potter is keen not to close the door to Lukaku’s Chelsea career just yet. ESPN.

The Blues manager is open to talks with the 29-year-old in a bid to revive his career should he be interested in a return.

Lukaku is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2026.

Since returning to the San Siro, the former Everton and Manchester United star has scored one goal in three Serie A appearances, suffering both ankle injuries and muscle problems.

Inter has struggled a bit as Lukaku sat on and off the treatment table, enduring a mixed bag of results to kick off the campaign.

As a result, the Italian giants are seventh in the top division, with four wins and three defeats to date.