Chelsea boss Emma Hayes out for foreseeable future after emergency surgery

Emma Hayes will be relinquishing her coaching duties in the near future after undergoing emergency surgery.

The Chelsea women’s team manager, who has won five Women’s Super League titles for the Blues and four FA Cups, is battling endometriosis, which led to surgery last week.

Getty Hayes will be out of action for the foreseeable future after a hysterectomy

Hayes is a hugely popular and respected figure in football

The absence of Hayes, who has been on the west London side since 2012, will be a major blow to Chelsea, who are fourth in the WSL with Everton this weekend.

However, according to Hayes, the Blues are fully prepared for these kinds of situations, with the 45-year-old getting the full support of everyone at the club.

In a statement released on Chelsea official websiteHayes wrote: “Last Tuesday I underwent an emergency hysterectomy after my ongoing battle with endometriosis. I am now recovering and will need time and patience to get back to full health.

“I would also like to thank my wonderful doctors, Dr. Alex Laurence and Dr. Sally Harris, for their outstanding care. A huge thank you to our owners, the board and our HR director, Jo Stone, for the support they have shown and of course all my family, staff and players.

In my absence, Denise Reddy will make decisions on the pitch with Paul Green, who will carry out all press duties on my behalf.

“We have built a great team over many years and we have taken a very multidisciplinary approach so that we are able to meet the challenge when situations like this arise. We have full confidence in Paul, Denise and all the staff.

Getty The Chelsea boss will be a huge loss after leading the Blues to five league titles

“We also know that the team is very special and we have no doubt that they will do everything they can to maintain their high standard.

“For our fans, you’ve had to hear me roar from across the pitch every week, but now I want to hear you even louder because I’ll be watching the team on TV until I get home.

“I know you will respect that my health comes first and right now I have to prioritize what I need to do for me. I expect to make a full recovery and look forward to seeing you in the near future.”