Chelsea benefiting from players fighting for place in XI, Potter tells talkSPORT

Graham Potter has told talkSPORT that he likes having many options when selecting his Chelsea teams.

And striker Armando Broja agrees with his manager that competition for seats is pushing the Blues in the right direction.

Getty Potter’s had a brilliant start to life at Chelsea

The former Brighton boss has had Chelsea flying since he took over from Thomas Tuchel last month, winning one draw and three of his first four games at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues took a 3-0 win over Wolves at home on Saturday afternoon, with Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja on the scoresheet.

This was despite having a weaker line-up, with stars like Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James resting as their crucial Champions League away game in Milan quickly approached.

And Potter told talkSPORT he was happy to know that even with some of Chelsea’s best players missing from his lineup, they can still comfortably win.

“Yes absolutely [I’m pleased]Potter said: “The team is not at its peak, that’s for sure.

“But I think you have to have a foundation and that’s what we’re seeing at the moment, a great attitude, a great effort on the pitch, people who sacrifice themselves for each other and work hard as a team.

Getty Gallagher has yet to cement his place in Potter’s XI but had a great game on Saturday

“I thought today was a step forward in our attacking game and creating chances. We will get better, it’s a process.

“I could complain about the fact that I don’t have much time on the pitch and the games come thick and fast, so it’s not so easy on the training round. But in the end you have to work with what you have and we’ve used it pretty well.”

Despite a weaker line-up on Saturday, some of Chelsea’s players’ performances against Wolves mean they may now be heading towards Potter’s favorite XI.

Academy graduate Conor Gallagher, who broke through to the first team this season, made a stellar shift in midfield as substitute Armando Broja came on the scoresheet.

getty Broja finally scored his first Chelsea goal since coming to the academy in 2009

But Potter insists it’s a good thing to have plenty of players to choose from, as his side seems to be getting stronger.

“It’s better to have a selection headache than no options,” he said.

“We have a lot of options and a lot of good players, everyone is eager to play. It’s good because you need that spirit and competition to move everyone forward.

“It means everyone has to be ready because it’s clear that with the schedule we have it’s impossible to play the same eleven. You have to use the group and the squad.”

Getty Broja says he always learns from Chelsea’s senior strikers

Broja, 21, who scored his first-ever goal for Chelsea on Saturday afternoon to put his side 3-0, is one of the players who will be fighting for a spot on Potter’s side.

But when asked if he was happy to finally be off the track, the youngster said he was just happy to help his team.

And he also said that he sees other center forwards not as competition, but as inspiration.

“I was just focused on coming on and helping the team hold the ball as much as possible,” Broja – who was loaned out to Southampton last season – told talkSPORT.

“[Mateo] Kovacic’s pass gave me the chance to go forward and have a shot at goal, so I’m grateful I got the goal and it’s a real bonus.”

“As a young player I look up to” [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and [Kai] Havertz, we all look up to the big players.

“It’s nice to work with them and learn from them, I just picked up things they’ve done during their education and during their careers, so it’s really good.

“It’s like a big family here, so we all know the competition is huge, so we just have to keep going.”