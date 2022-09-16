Chelsea: Arrizabalaga reveals Aubameyang was ‘SCARED’ after Thomas Tuchel sacking

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang was ‘afraid’ after his move from Barcelona to Chelsea, according to new team-mate Kepa Arrizabalaga.

He was brought to Stamford Bridge under the helm of his former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel – only for the German to be sacked just a week later.

Arrizabalaga has revealed that Tuchel’s departure has left Aubameyang in shock at the amount of changes at Chelsea since his arrival at the beginning of the month.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was ‘shocked’ after Thomas Tuchel’s sacking

Aubameyang was only reunited with Tuchel by joining Chelsea a week before the sacking

When asked about his teammate after Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg in the Champions League, Arrizabalaga said, according to the Sun: ‘The truth is that he was a little scared the first few days.

“He was in a bit of shock, a lot of change, the last two or three days have been really crazy for him, everything that happened to him was an accident.”

Former Arsenal star Aubameyang went to Chelsea for £10 million despite signing for former club Barcelona only in January when his contract with the Gunners ended mutually.

Kepa Arrizabalaga said Aubameyang was ‘a little scared’ for the first few days after his arrival

Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea after their shocking 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match of the Champions League group stage.

Aubameyang started Graham Potter’s first game for the club against RB Salzburg before being substituted in the 66th minute.

Since his return to the Premier League, the 33-year-old has yet to find the net for his new club.

Aubameyang, in an interview with Hayters TV after the draw with Salzburg, it turned out that he had not yet spoken with Tuchel.

Tuchel’s reign at Stamford Bridge ended with a 1-0 Champions League loss to Dinamo Zagreb

He said, ‘I think he (Tuchel) was obviously a little frustrated and sad.

‘I’ll try to talk to him as soon as possible. It’s been a crazy week for all of us, that’s part of life, we have to adapt.

“I think it’s a bit sad at the moment, hopefully we’ll get back to better days soon.

“Of course I think it’s a bit strange for everyone, not just for me, but like I said, this is football, you have to adapt.

“When you play for Chelsea, you need results as soon as possible, that’s why I’m a little frustrated today.”