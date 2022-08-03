Chelsea are willing to offer Leicester defender Wesley Fofana more than £200,000-a-week to join

Chelsea are ready to offer Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana a staggering £200,000 a week wages to join should the Foxes agree to sell.

The 21-year-old has been a target for the Blues as the club undergoes a major defensive reshuffle following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen for free this summer.

Leicester, however, do not want to sell the French youth international for less than 85 million pounds.

After being injured for most of last season, Fofana signed a five-year deal with the Foxes in March, and Brendan Rodgers is not interested in letting the young signing leave without receiving significant compensation.

However, if the Foxes choose to sell or the Blues match the high price tag, then Fofana could drastically improve his wages with the Stamford Bridge club willing to give the youngster £200,000 a week.

Kalidou Koulibaly has already switched to the Napoli Blues this summer, with the Senegalese international joining Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah as center back for the Blues.

However, boss Thomas Tuchel’s favored 3-4-1-2 system means they need more central defense players than they currently have available.

They are targeting some defensive options with Fofana high on the list as they are even willing to part ways with players to make a deal happen, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek one of the names that may be part of could be a deal.

Fofana joined Leicester in 2020 for £36.5 million after enjoying a breakout season in Ligue 1 with Saint Etienne.

In his first season in Leicestershire, Fofana established himself as a key part of Brendan Rodgers’ squad, making 28 Premier League appearances while Leicester narrowly missed Champions League football.

It was an injury-hit campaign for Fofana last season, but that didn’t stop the youngster from sparking interest.