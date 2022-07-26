Chelsea are willing to let £47.5m Timo Werner leave this summer if they can sign a replacement 

Chelsea will consider letting Timo Werner leave in this window, but would like to bring in another striker first, with Newcastle one of the clubs on the trail of the German attacker.

Werner has spoken openly about his desire to play more for the World Cup during the pre-season tour of America. And Juventus and former club RB Leipzig, among others, have shown interest in him.

But Werner’s hopes of a transfer, either on loan or on a permanent basis, will depend on whether Chelsea can further bolster their forward following the addition of Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling for £47.5 million.

Chelsea striker Timo Werner could be on his way from Stamford Bridge this summer

That will remain a focus for co-owner Todd Boehly and manager Thomas Tuchel for the remainder of this window.

Werner joined Chelsea for £47.5 million from Leipzig in June 2020. In his first season, he was a regular starter, scoring 12 goals, as well as setting up 15, in 52 appearances.

Last season, he started just 24 of Chelsea’s 63 games and scored 11 goals, assisting six more times. His best run of starts were eight games in a row, although those regular opportunities didn’t come until the final weeks of the season.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle could face competition for his Juventus and RB Leipzig signature

Werner is one of a number of players currently in turmoil at Stamford Bridge with their future in doubt, a situation Tuchel alluded to after their heavy pre-season defeat to Arsenal in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Thomas Tuchel has expressed annoyance at Werner’s recent comments

“We have a lot of players who are considering leaving and looking at their options,” Tuchel said.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta and left-back Marcos Alonso are eager to go to Barcelona and Hakim Ziyech is also in the interest of AC Milan.

With Kalidou Koulibaly also joining Chelsea this summer from Napoli for £34million, Chelsea remain in the market for at least one centre-back and another option who can play straight back.

They will lose Sevilla’s Jules Kounde to Barcelona and RB Leipzig are determined not to sell highly regarded Croatian centre-back Josko Gvardiol this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe and Inter’s Milan Skriniar are other centre-backs on Chelsea’s radar and Inter’s Denzel Dumfries has emerged as an option for the defensive role on the right.