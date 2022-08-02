Chelsea are to turn their attention to £40m-rated Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters

Chelsea have expressed interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters this summer as Thomas Tuchel aims to add another defender to their roster for the 2022-2023 season.

The Blues tried to sign Matthijs de Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe, Nathan Ake and Jules Kunde earlier during the summer, but deals fell through for various reasons.

As a result, the Premier League giants have turned their attention to Southhampton’s Walker-Peters, Brighton’s Marc Cucurella and Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries.

Walker-Peters started his career with Tottenham but joined the Saints in August 2020 for a fee of around £12 million plus extras after a successful loan spell at the club.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is eager to hold onto the 25-year-old – who was first called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad last season after excelling in the 2021-2022 season with Southampton.

His one goal and two assists in the Premier League do not do justice to the fullback’s impressive performance last season. He played a crucial role on Hasenhuttl’s side and attracted interest from several European giants.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Everton and Arsenal have all been linked with a transfer for Walker-Peters. However, Southampton has attached a £40 million price tag to the defender’s name.

Despite keen to add another defender to his ranks for the 2022-2023 season, it seems unlikely Tuchel will be willing to pay £40million for the 25-year-old’s services.

That said, Tuchel is keen to fill the void left by Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen – who transferred Stamford Bridge to Real Madrid and Barcelona for free this summer.

Tuchel also runs the risk of losing Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, as Barcelona have expressed interest in signing both players before the transfer window ends next month.