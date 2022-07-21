Chelsea are struggling to get rid of £180MILLION-worth of flops from their squad

Thomas Tuchel could be stuck with several unwanted players for the 2022-2023 campaign as top clubs are reluctant to make a deal with the Premier League giants for their out of shape stars.

The German manager would like to sack Michy Batshuayi, Kenedy, Malang Sarr, Ross Barkley, Timo Werner and Kepa during the summer transfer window, but there has been little interest in the Chelsea flops so far.

As a result, Tuchel had to sacrifice several places on Chelsea’s pre-season tour of America and forgo taking four youngsters to make way for the likes of Batshuayi, Barkley and Sarr – according to The Telegraph.

However, Kepa and Werner did not travel to Charlotte this summer with Chelsea’s first team for their pre-season tour.

Chelsea signed Kepa back in 2018 for a world record fee of £71.6 million, but he has found first-team opportunities limited of late.

While Werner completed his £35million summer transfer from RB Leipzig to the Premier League giants in June 2020.

The German striker also struggled to cement a spot in Tuchel’s squad during the 2021-2022 season.

That is why the German boss is eager to sack both players during the summer transfer window.

However, Chelsea have failed to find clubs willing to pay a valuable fee and take on their high wages.

Tuchel also hoped Batshuayi and Kenedy would impress enough during pre-season to attract potential candidates, but Chelsea have yet to receive any official offers for the pair.

Batshuayi, 28, has spent most of his time on loan after signing for Chelsea on a £33million transfer. He has represented Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, Crystal Palace and Besiktas. However, no club has tried to buy him permanently.

Kenedy also struggled for minutes under Tuchel as he had to compete with Reece James for a spot on the squad.

That’s why the Chelsea outcasts – who cannot be considered regulars of the first team – are currently sucking Tuchel’s money at Chelsea.

The unwanted players would cost the Premier League giants around £500,000 a week.

Nevertheless, Chelsea manager to stomp the funds to pay former Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling.

The 27-year-old became the first Todd Boehly-era signing after signing a five-year deal worth over £300,000 a week with Tuchel’s side.

After his unveiling in LA, London-born Sterling said: “First of all, it’s a pleasure to be here.

Unwanted players like Ross Barkley cost Chelsea around £500,000 a week

“Obviously I’ve accomplished a lot in my career so far, but there’s so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, led by Thomas (Tuchel’s).

“London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s great that I now have the opportunity to play for friends and family week after week at Stamford Bridge. I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon.”

Sterling played over 300 games for Manchester City and won 11 major trophies, but would have moved on for more regular first-team football.

Sterling has scored 131 goals for Pep Guardiola’s men in all competitions and is their second top scorer in European football.

That is why Tuchel hopes the England international can bring that quality to Stamford Bridge next season.