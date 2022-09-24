Chelsea ‘are prepared to offer £30MILLION for Fulham teenager Luke Harris’

Chelsea are plotting a swoop for Fulham teenager Luke Harris in January and are reportedly prepared to offer a blockbuster deal worth up to £30million.

The 17-year-old starlet, who is in the Wales squad ahead of their Nations League clash with Poland on Saturday, has caught the eye of Todd Boehly after scoring a hat-trick against Chelsea at youth level earlier this season.

Harris is poised to follow in the footsteps of former Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott, who have since gone on to impress Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, and is regarded as a future superstar at Craven Cottage.

Chelsea have already staged advanced talks with their west London neighbors in a bid to lure Harris to Stamford Bridge in January, according to Mirror.

The paper has claimed a deal worth £25m is on the table, with further payments rising to £30m.

Harris signed his first professional contract with Fulham earlier this month and is therefore under contract until 2025.

Boehly is keen to bolster the squad with more signings in January to support Graham Potter

On signing the deal, the youngster said: ‘I’m really pleased to extend my time here at Fulham after being here from a young age.

‘I couldn’t have done it without my parents, who sacrificed a lot for me and drove me away at the weekend as a young kid, so they deserve a lot of credit.

I’m enjoying my football and I’m very excited about what lies ahead.’

Despite splashing out on star new arrivals Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana, American owner Boehy is keen to offer new manager Graham Potter the best chance of success in January.

Potter has yet to take charge of Chelsea in the Premier League due to delays linked to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In the Champions League, he led the Blues to a 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg in his first official game in charge on Wednesday 14 September.