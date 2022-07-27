Chelsea are plotting a move for Leicester’s Wesley Fofana as they’re set to miss out on Jules Kounde

Chelsea are considering a move for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana as they expand their search for a second centre-back.

The Blues are considering testing Leicester’s determination to retain their talented young centre-back, with Jules Koude increasingly likely to move to Barcelona.

Fofana has now emerged as one of the latest names in Chelsea’s crosshairs in their bid to bolster their defense following the loss of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer.

Chelsea plot a transfer for Wesley Fofana from Leicester after missing Jules Kunde

Barcelona have made a late offer for Koude and are now approaching the defender’s signature

They have signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for £34million but have faced difficulties in attracting a second defender.

Bayern Munich thwarted their attempts to buy Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus and they were frustrated in their efforts to bring in Nathan Ake from Manchester City.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe and Inter’s Milan Skriniar are among the other central defenders on Chelsea’s radar. RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol is another, but the Germans are determined to keep him.

Fofana joined Leicester in a deal worth £36.5million in 2020 and enjoyed a brilliant debut season, winning the Foxes’ Young Player of the Year award. He suffered a broken leg in a pre-season exhibition game a year ago, but returned to action in March and made 12 appearances in the closing stages of the season.

He signed a new five-year deal in March that runs until 2027, which puts Leicester in a strong negotiating position.

Fofana (left) pictured with teammate James Justin at Leicester’s recent pre-season camp

Meanwhile, Chelsea will consider allowing Timo Werner to leave this window but want to draft a new striker first, with Newcastle being one of the clubs closely following the German’s situation.

Werner’s future at Chelsea is uncertain and he spoke openly of his desire to play more, especially in the run-up to this year’s World Cup, during the club’s pre-season tour of America.

Juventus and his former club RB Leipzig have expressed interest in signing the 26-year-old this summer. However, Werner’s hopes of a transfer, either on loan or on a permanent basis, will depend on whether Chelsea will further bolster their own forwards after taking over Raheem Sterling for £47.5million.

That will remain one of their priorities for the rest of the window, along with signing at least one more centre-back and one more right-back option.