Chelsea are in direct talks with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea are reportedly hoping to beat Manchester United this summer by signing midfielder Frenkie de Jong, after he was in talks with Barcelona.

The Blues are willing to match the £71 million fee agreed by United for the Holland international and can offer De Jong a continuation of Champions League football this season.

United have not given up on the hunt for a player. Manager Erik ten Hag made his first summer a priority, but De Jong is reluctant to move to Old Trafford and play in the Europa League.

Thomas Tuchel’s side is now in talks with the Catalan giants and is optimistic to be able to strike a deal with the 25-year-old, according to the athletic.

Despite Chelsea’s interest, de Jong is still at the top of United’s transfer wish list, because new boss ten Hag would like a reunion with his former Ajax midfielder.

The transfer saga has been going on for more than three months, but United remain undaunted in their hunt for the Dutch international.

De Jong would be happy at Barcelona but the Catalan giants have finances to consider and if they want to appease LaLiga and register a slew of new signings, the midfielder would be the logical departure.

The Spanish giants have openly revealed their desire to sell De Jong to help them register new summer signings Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde.

However, the delay in the deal is due to an outstanding amount of around £17million in arrears to De Jong by Barca after deferring his wages during the pandemic.

Despite selling several TV rights and assets to fund their summer releases, Barcelona does not have the money to pay back De Jong. If they did, they wouldn’t be able to register some of their signatures.

De Jong rightly wants to be paid what is due to him. Barca are eager to keep him but realize this is an unlikely scenario, so much so that President Joan Laporta has suggested that De Jong should make a drastic pay cut if he really wants to stay.