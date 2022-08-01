Chelsea are exploring a move to beat Manchester City to Marc Cucurella

Chelsea are exploring a deal for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella with Manchester City’s move in balance.

Brighton’s £50m asking price has brought talks with City to a halt and sources say Chelsea have now asked about the Spaniard.

The Blues are looking for a left-sided defender with Marcos Alonso lining up for a transfer to Barcelona.

Cucurella has submitted a transfer request and missed the friendly against Espanyol on Saturday. City had offered around £35million for the 26-year-old and there is said to be some annoyance at Brighton over the nature of the negotiations so far.

That has opened the door to competitive offers and Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are interested in a player who turned heads during his debut season in the Premier League last season.

However, it is thought that former Barcelona player Cucurella was very keen to play under Pep Guardiola at City, who will have to return with an improved offer if a deal is struck.

Manchester City have been stretched thin as full-backs ahead of the new season, with Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo as the only senior players available to Guardiola in the position.

Both Walker and Cancelo played in City’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday and are likely to start the season, with only Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Rico Lewis providing cover at fullback.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who played 28 times in all competitions for Guardiola last season, left the Etihad to join Arsenal in July with Mikel Arteta.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are struggling to finalize transfers for key goals Jules Kunde and Raphinha this summer, as the pair opted to take up arms with Barcelona following late strikes from the Catalan club.

It appears that new Blues owner Todd Boehly is eager to learn from his experience of the volatile transfer market and take a leaf out of Barcelona’s book, cutting Man City’s hunt for the Brighton left-back.

Cucurella made 38 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring once and assisting twice as Brighton finished ninth in the Premier League.