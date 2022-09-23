Chelsea are expected to be dealt a HUGE unpaid tax bill after inspectors unravel past liabilities

Chelsea are expected to face a huge unpaid tax bill next month after investigators revealed the full liabilities back from Roman Abramovich’s ownership, according to The telegraph.

It has been revealed that during the Russian’s tenure, club chiefs were forced to disclose contingencies initially worth a total of £2.5 billion.

During Abramovich’s reign, the Blues received funding via a complex series of parent companies, where tax liabilities had become increasingly difficult to unravel.

But HMRC and the club have been in contact for the past month and inspectors are now ready to issue a final bill.

A spokesman for the club told Telegraph Sport: “It is not unusual in these types of transactions, particularly deals completed in an accelerated timeframe, to withhold an amount related to contingencies that may arise from transactions that took place prior to the sale.”

Due to the rapid nature of Todd Boehly’s takeover, the liabilities were initially disclosed as a contingency, meaning a reduced amount of £2.3 billion remains in a government holding account.

Mike Penrose, who was tasked with using the funds for a war victims’ fund, claims to have only received legal fees in setting up the new organization three months after the deal.

The club has made it clear that at no time have they breached the profit and sustainability regulations of either the Premier League or UEFA.

The Russian agreed to sell the Premier League side for £4.25bn in May to a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital.