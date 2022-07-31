Chelsea are considering offers from RB Leipzig and Juventus for Timo Werner

Chelsea are considering offers for striker Timo Werner, who is an option for his former club Red Bull Leipzig and Juventus.

Chelsea would like to explore a deal with Leipzig that would see defender Josko Gvardiol come the other way, but Leipzig are reluctant to lose their star defender.

Juventus have been talking about Werner for several weeks in their efforts to bolster their attack this summer.

The 26-year-old came to Chelsea in June 2020 for £47.5 million from Leipzig. In his first season he was a regular starting player, scoring 12 goals and making 15 in 52 appearances.

Last season, he started just 24 of Chelsea’s 63 games and scored 11 goals, assisting six more times. His best run of starts were eight games in a row, although those regular opportunities didn’t come until the final weeks of the season.

“We have a lot of players who are considering leaving and looking at their options,” Tuchel said last week.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have been offered Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, who can play as a full-back and centre-back.

Chelsea have also asked about Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei, 19, during talks over defensive goals Milan Skriniar and Denzil Dumfries.

Barcelona continue to push for Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso for the new Laliga season in a fortnight.

Chelsea kick off the campaign next weekend with a trip to Goodison Park to take on Frank Lampard’s Everton.