Chelsea and England sweating on James after Walker and Alexander-Arnold injuries

Chelsea and England will have to wait 24-48 hours to discover the full extent of Reece James’ injury, Blues manager Graham Potter has said.

The right-back, 22, limped during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday night, sparking fears ahead of next month’s World Cup.

Getty This is the last thing English fans want to see

He appeared to land awkwardly on his right leg and, despite going on briefly, succumbed to the injury on the hour.

James was seen walking around full-time and shaking hands – and Potter hopes it’s not too serious.

“We hope he is well,” said the Chelsea boss. “It’s 24 to 48 hours early to give you anything more than that.”

But with Qatar 2022 just over a month away, the scenes will cause concern for Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

England are already sweating the condition of Man City right-back Kyle Walker, who has undergone surgery for a groin problem.

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is out for at least two weeks.

AFP James was Chelsea’s standout performer this season

prickly Klopp hits back at Hamann comments on talkSPORT that Liverpool ‘lack a spark’

LIVE Milan 0-2 Chelsea LIVE RESPONSE: Tomori SENT as Blues lead the pack after victory

ouch Rüdiger ‘needs 20 stitches’ after goal that gives Celtic hope despite UCL exit

contrast Tomori has Chelsea reunion to forget, but different story for Aubameyang in Milan

answers Mbappe breaks PSG record after club denies he wants to leave in January

angry Man City and Copenhagen suffer VAR chaos as Rodri denied ‘goal of the season contender’







James enjoyed another imperious performance on Tuesday night after a sensational start to the season for Chelsea.

He is a guaranteed starter for England at the World Cup after emerging as the first-choice right-back for the Three Lions.

Asked if this is a concern for Southgate, England legend Stuart Pearce told talkSPORT: “It certainly is. He’s in such good shape. I raved about him in the first half.

“His energy, his drive, his commitment. Let’s hope it’s nothing too serious.

Getty James hasn’t set foot wrong this season

“We saw him hit his knee. Don’t be fooled by the fact that he went on.

“With knee ligaments you can sometimes get a serious injury and you continue with that by running in straight lines.

“I really hope it’s just a precaution.”