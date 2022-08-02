Chelsea agree fee with Aston Villa to sign highly-rated midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka

Chelsea have invaded Aston Villa to sign highly regarded midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka on a £20m deal.

The Blues surprised the England under-19 midfielder, who had sparked interest from clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, ​​in a surprise attack.

Chelsea and Villa have agreed a fee consisting of an initial £15million plus add-ons, with Chukwuemeka being given permission to travel to London to finalize personal terms and undergo a medical.

Steven Gerrard left the 18-year-old from Villa’s pre-season tour due to his contract situation

Chukwuemeka had one year left on his Villa deal but had opted not to sign an extension due to concerns over his playing time.

Manager Steven Gerrard confirmed that the 18-year-old had been left out of Villa’s pre-season tour due to his contact situation and Villa has now approved his sale.

Chukwuemeka made 14 appearances last season, but only three of them were starts.

Villa CEO Christian Purslow once described him as ‘probably the best 16-year-old in England’ and he played for the Young Lions in the summer, helping them win the European Under-19 Championship and being named to the team of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Chelsea continue to push to bolster their defence, making strides ahead of Leicester defender Wesley Fofana and Brighton’s left-back Marc Cucurella.

Leicester have taken a firm ‘not for sale’ stance on 21-year-old Fofana, who signed a five-year deal in March.

While Chelsea, whose need for centre-backs is dire after the loss of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen and could only add Kalidou Koulibaly, remain undeterred with Fofana eager to move to Stamford Bridge.

Fofana removed a reference to Leicester from his Twitter biography and also posted some cryptic posts on Instagram hinting that he is thinking about his future.

Chelsea have considered offering players in exchange in a bid to seduce Leicester with Ruben Loftus-Cheek named and Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers a long-standing admirer.

However, Loftus-Cheek is eager to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea.

Talks are underway over a £50m deal for Cucurella to join Chelsea from Brighton, a move that could see promising defender Levi Colwill head in the opposite direction – either in partial return or a separate move – with the Seagulls having a long-term interest in the 21-year-old.

Chelsea are also looking for a right-back option and have added Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters to their list, which already includes Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries.