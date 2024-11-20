Chelsea 3-0 Celtic: Blues cruise into Women’s Champions League knockout stage – as Sonia Bompastor continues perfect start with 11th straight win

Chelsea fought their way into the Women’s Champions League knockout stage with two games to spare after dispatching Celtic at Stamford Bridge.

Lucy Bronze opened the scoring in the second minute with a wonderful volley, and further goals from 19-year-old Wieke Kaptein and Eve Perisset ensured the west London side headed home with three points and a clean sheet.

This was new Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor’s 11th consecutive win in all competitions since replacing Emma Hayes at the start of the season.

And so far it has been Celtic who have provided the Blues with perhaps one of their toughest moments. It was in Wednesday’s first leg where the Glasgow side put Bopastor’s side ahead for the first time this season, before goals from Maika Hamano and Ashley Lawrence ensured the damage was resolved before the final whistle.

This match was far from that fight, although fleeting. Chelsea dominated possession and scored a total of 25 shots to Celtic’s three.

After Bronze’s second-minute goal found the back of Kelsey Daugherty’s net, signs of a Celtic capitulation began to show.

And although Chelsea doubled their lead through Wieke Kaptein just over 20 minutes later, what followed was no capitulation.

And this was largely the credit of a brave Celtic defense who fought until the last moment before an unfortunate handball from Shannon McGregor in the penalty area meant Eve Perisset was awarded a penalty, which she coolly converted.

Just a quick word on Lucy Bronze’s goal – it was truly something to behold. Chelsea won a corner in the opening seconds and took it short to Guro Reiten, whose cross was neatly met by the Lioness star’s laces just inside the area. While Celtic goalkeeper Daughtery was able to lend a hand, the ball had too much force and Chelsea took the lead.

Bompastor made six changes to the team that swept Manchester City at the weekend, with Catarina Macario replacing Mayra Ramirez and Zecira Musovic starting between the sticks in place of Hannah Hampton.

The Blues have been in imperious form since the end of Hayes’ tenure – they are unbeaten since May 1, with a run of 14 consecutive wins in all competitions unmatched since Arsenal in 2018.

And with the games getting more intense at this stage of the season, Bompastor will appreciate his seemingly endless team of superstars.