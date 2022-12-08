Chef shares her $6 IKEA hack for making the perfect gingerbread houses for Christmas

<!–

An Australian food blogger has wowed her followers with a $6 Christmas-themed food hack to excite friends and family this holiday season.

Chef and nutritionist Tori Falzon is behind the In The Sauce website full of delicious recipes, home hacks and images of her favorite entertaining moments.

One of her latest videos, which has gone viral with over a million views, shows an excited Tori preparing for a “friends party” with a gingerbread house decorating night.

She bought hobby stuffing for the table from Spotlight, twinkling lights from Kmart, and a pink plaid tablecloth, before laying down veneer boards as the base for the houses.

But her followers were shocked to learn that the gingerbread houses themselves—and the baking glue used to stick the sides together—are from IKEA.

The VINTERSAGA gingerbread house is only $6 if you have an IKEA family card — or $7 if you don’t — and the baking glue is $2.

It is not available to purchase online and must be picked up in store due to its fragile nature

‘Probably Sweden’s most iconic Christmas decoration. A model house made of baked gingerbread dough. Decorate with icing and candy,” reads the IKEA website.

The house has a whopping 72 positive reviews online, with many customers saying it tastes much better than they expected for the price.

“It’s an easy kit to put together and it looks great too,” said one person.

“Best gingerbread houses for a gingerbread contest we hold every year,” said another.

A third added: ‘Gingerbread was so good we all ate it before putting it together! Should have bought a few more then. Good for kids kitchen project at Christmas’.