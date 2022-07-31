Chef Sabrina Ghayour’s Middle Eastern-inspired recipes will add zing to your everyday

Aromatic spiced beef & tomato polow with peas

One-pot cooking is the savior of so many occasions and is just the ticket when you want to feed a hungry crowd quickly and economically. Although I’ve used beef, ground lamb, pork, turkey, or chicken also work well. I love this served with some natural yogurt on the side.

SERVES 4-6

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 heaping tablespoons tomato paste

4 thick cloves of garlic, thinly sliced

2 handfuls of frozen peas

Maldon sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

Choose a large skillet with deep sides or use a large saucepan. Place over medium heat and drizzle with a little oil. Add the onion and cook until soft and translucent.

Add the ground beef and immediately break it up as finely as possible to prevent it from cooking into lumps. While it is not yet cooked, add the tomato paste, all the spices and bay leaves and stir to coat the meat well. Add the garlic, peas, and a very generous amount of salt and pepper (as you’re flavoring a whole pan of rice), then add the rice and butter. Stir all ingredients together until butter is melted and blended.

Pour in the cold water, cover the pan with a lid and cook over low heat for 30 minutes, or until the rice is tender. Stir with a fork and serve with natural yogurt. This does not require guidance.

Chicken & cucumber salad with pul biber & tahini lime dressing

Salads have to have a lot of flavor for me. This is a nod to chicken satay salads, but with the Middle Eastern staples of tahini and cucumber.

SERVES 2-4

1 large cucumber, peeled and cut into thin sticks or strips with a vegetable peeler

2 cooked chicken breasts, shredded (or use chicken thigh or leg meat)

3 spring onions, thinly sliced ​​diagonally from root to tip

1 tsp pul biber chili flakes (see tip)

handful of salted peanuts or cashew nuts

handful of fresh coriander leaves

Maldon sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

For the dressing

Arrange the cucumber, chicken and spring onions on a large platter and season with a little salt and pepper.

Combine all dressing ingredients in a small bowl and drizzle over the salad.

Sprinkle with the pul biber, sprinkle over the nuts and coriander leaves and serve. This does not require guidance.

Tip Pul biber chili flakes (also called Aleppo pepper) have a mild and slightly fruity taste. They are available at Waitrose, amazon.co.uk and souschef.co.uk

Fried feta packages with honey

I ate this dish for the first time in a beautiful beachfront hotel in Kefalonia. I was so captivated by its simplicity. The only thing I’ve done differently is to cut the feta block into four pieces instead of keeping it whole, so there’s more pastry to enjoy.

SERVES 2

vegetable oil, for frying

200 g block of feta cheese, quartered

1 sheet of phyllo dough (about 48cm x 25cm), quartered

2 heaping tablespoons of clear honey

Heat a frying pan over medium heat, pour in about 1cm of vegetable oil and bring to frying temperature (the oil should not be too hot: add a small piece of filo pastry – if it bubbles gently, the oil is hot enough, if it sizzles aggressively , the oil is too hot).

Line a plate with a double layer of kitchen paper.

Wrap each rectangle of feta in a piece of filo dough and use a little oil or water to seal the seam at the bottom. Carefully place the parcels in the hot oil, seam side down, and bake for a few minutes until you see the bottom of the dough turning golden brown and bubbly. Then turn the parcels very carefully and fry the other side until crispy and golden brown.

Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon and place on a paper-lined plate to drain, then serve on a plate drizzled with the honey.

Lamb & Eggplant Kebab

My two favorite ingredients are combined in this twist on a charcoal-grilled classic. Make sure your eggplant is cooked through and soft to the touch. I like to serve these on flatbread or tortillas so they soak up the juices for an extra treat.

SERVES 2-4

2 small to medium aubergines

500 g minced lamb (20% fat)

½ tsp sodium bicarbonate

4 spring onions, thinly sliced ​​from root to tip

about 30 g dill, finely chopped

Maldon sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

To serve

pul biber chili flakes

Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6.

Keeping the eggplants whole, stem included, make four evenly spaced cuts in each eggplant, without cutting all the way through to ensure they remain intact. Place the aubergines in a roasting pan.

Place all other ingredients, except the oil, in a mixing bowl with a generous amount of salt and pepper. Use your hands to work them together for a few minutes until you have an evenly combined paste.

Divide the meat mixture into eight equal portions, roll each into a ball and gently flatten.

Brush the uncovered flesh of the aubergines with the olive oil and place a portion of the meat mixture between each cut until both aubergines are filled. Insert a wooden or thin metal skewer (at least 26 cm long) through the center of each eggplant, stem to bottom, to hold everything in place, then roast for 30 minutes.

Remove from the oven and baste the aubergines with the pan juice with a brush. Turn them over and roast for another 20 minutes until the aubergine flesh is soft.

Serve immediately with flat bread, parsley, sliced ​​onion and chili flakes.

my muhammara

While the classic recipe uses walnuts, I prefer the crunch of toasted hazelnuts. I cut corners by using ready-to-eat peppers in brine. Muhammara can be used as a dipping sauce, crostini topping, or a sauce served both hot and cold, making it incredibly versatile.

SERVES 4-6

480-500 g jar roasted red peppers in brine

100 g chopped roasted hazelnuts

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

½ slice of white bread, torn into small pieces

3 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

about 30 g flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Maldon sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

toasted bread or roasted mini pittas, to serve

Drain the roasted peppers well and pat them dry with paper towels to remove as much excess moisture as possible.

Place the hazelnuts, garlic and bell pepper in a food processor and grind together.

Add the chilli flakes, bread, olive oil and a generous amount of salt and pepper and puree again until smooth.

Pour the mixture into a bowl, add the lemon juice and parsley, mix well and season to taste.

Drizzle with olive oil and serve with toasted bread or mini pittas.

TIP If you can’t find chopped toasted hazelnuts, roast whole blanched hazelnuts in a preheated oven at 220C/200C fan/gas 7 for 8 minutes. Let cool.

Fried spiced shrimp

When I find the really large shrimp, which you only need two or three per person, they are spectacular with a simple spice coating. I can’t resist tandoori shrimp — they’re one of my all-time favorites, so here’s my little nod to that spectacular dish.

SERVES 2

6 giant raw prawns (ideally about 70g each, but you can use a larger amount of smaller prawns), peeled but tail attached

2 quarts lemon, to serve (optional)

For the marinade

big splash of lemon juice

very generous amount of Maldon sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

Mix all ingredients for the marinade together in a mixing bowl. Add the shrimp and turn until well coated.

Heat a large skillet over high heat and, once hot, drizzle with a little vegetable oil. Add the shrimp to cook for a few minutes on each side until they are opaque and firm to the touch (smaller shrimp need a shorter cooking time).

Add the lemon quarters, if using, to the pan and fry the flesh sides.

Serve the prawns immediately with the fried lemon wedges to squeeze over.

Peanut butter and banana ice cream

Every time I buy a bunch of bananas, one or two inevitably go uneaten and ripen too much. If you’re tired of banana bread, what do you do with it? Slice them and put them in the freezer as this is one of the best ways to use them.

SERVES 2-4

2 very ripe bananas, diced and frozen

2 tbsp smooth peanut butter

½ tsp vanilla bean paste

optional extras: ice cream cones or waffles, grated chocolate, roasted nuts

Remove the frozen bananas from the freezer and set them aside for 5 minutes.

Put them together with the other main ingredients in a food processor and grind until smooth.

Serve directly in dishes, optionally sprinkled with chocolate and nuts, or serve in ice cream cones or between waffles.

Sesame & spice roasted salmon

This is a Ghayour house go-to classic – I got the spice mix ready mixed in a jar. Cooking the salmon in this recipe is easy and foolproof – you don’t even need oil, as salmon is naturally fatty. Leftovers are great at room temperature for lunchboxes the next day, or perfect for flaking and adding to salads and cooked grains.

SERVES 2-4

4 salmon fillets, about 125 g each

For the spice mix

a generous amount of freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 220C/200C hot air/gas 7 and line a roasting tray with baking paper.

Combine all ingredients for the spice mix in a small bowl. Rub the mixture over the flesh of the salmon fillets and season well with salt.

Place the salmon in the parchment-lined baking pan and roast for 10-12 minutes (depending on how hot your oven is). Serve immediately with nice large wedges of lemon to squeeze over.

