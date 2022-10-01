Chef Colin Fassnidge defends his controversial former My Kitchen Rules co-star Pete Evans

Colin Fassnidge has shared his thoughts on his former co-star, Pete Evans.

The chef, who previously appeared on My Kitchen Rules with Fassnidge, was kicked out of the show in 2020 after multiple online scandals.

The 48-year-old says that while he hasn’t kept in touch with Evans, 49, he does have empathy for him.

“I haven’t heard from him in a while. I think he should keep his head down because it’s not fun [what he’s faced]’ Colin tells in this week’s issue of Zodiac sign.

Colin added that while the couple doesn’t always come face to face, he doesn’t like facing Evans.

“I get along with Pete, I don’t agree with everything he says… well, most of it,” he said.

“But he’s still a father. It’s not nice to see a whole country turn against him, even if he did it himself. But I don’t like to see people being bullied.’

Evans, who has two daughters, Chilli and Indii Evans, was a judge at My Kitchen Rules from 2010 to 2020.

At the time, he had over a million Facebook followers before being fired from his $800,000 contract.

Nicknamed ‘Paleo Pete’ in reference to his advocacy of the fad Paleolithic diet, Evans has repeatedly opposed Covid-19 vaccines and masks, falsely claiming in a podcast that the coronavirus is a hoax

The former reality TV star has also been permanently booted from Facebook and Instagram for sharing misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Ever since My Kitchen Rules ended, Evans has also been hit with fines and banned from social media platforms for promoting wild theories and products.