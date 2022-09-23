Cheers to that! Kwarteng rolls out the barrels and SCRAPS planned alcohol duty rises

<!–

The Chancellor gave drinkers a boost today by announcing that the planned alcohol tax increases would be canceled as part of a budget filled with £45bn in tax cuts.

The Treasury claimed the freeze would save £600m and would be equivalent to 7p for a pint of beer, 4p for a pint of cider, 38p for a bottle of wine and £1.35 for a bottle of spirits.

Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, announced in February that he would tax drinks based on their alcohol content. Experts warned that this alone would have cost wine drinkers up to £300 million extra in spending.

Kwasi Kwarteng, said today: ‘Our drive to modernize also extends to alcohol taxes’

His replacement, Kwasi Kwarteng, said today: ‘Our drive to modernize also extends to alcohol taxes. I have listened to industry concerns about ongoing reforms. I will therefore introduce an 18 month transitional measure for the wine tax.

“I will also expand the strain relief to smaller barrels of 20 liters and above, to help smaller breweries. And in this difficult time, we will not let the alcohol tax increase in line with the RPI.

“So I can announce that the planned increases in excise tax rates for beer, cider, wine and spirits are all canceled.”

The chancellor also said VAT-free shopping would be introduced for foreign visitors.

Sacha Lord, night economy adviser for Greater Manchester, said the alcohol tax freeze would not be enough.

He tweeted: ‘Speechless. No VAT or Biz Rate support for Hospitality. Corporate tax cuts are completely useless if companies don’t make a profit, or worse, close.

“These announcements now mean final orders for thousands of hospitality businesses, which means massive layoffs.

‘I am perfectly clear. This government is only about big corporations, corporations and the fat cats.

“They just sent a strong message to the hospitality industry: they don’t care. They just threw small family businesses to the wolves.’